Theresa May Squeals on Trump: ‘Sue the EU’, Trump Advised

July 15, 2018
Donald Trump told Theresa May she should “sue” the EU rather than negotiate, she has told the BBC.

The US president said on Friday at a joint press conference that he had given her a suggestion but she had found it too “brutal”.

Asked by the BBC’s Andrew Marr what it was he had said, she replied: “He told me I should sue the EU – not go into negotiations.”

She defended her blueprint for Brexit and urged her critics to back it.

She said it would allow the UK to strike trade deals with other nations, end free movement of people and the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice.

