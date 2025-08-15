Telecom Sector Attracts Over $1bn After Tariff Review – NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says its decision to return to market-driven pricing has attracted over $1 billion in telecom infrastructure investments in 2025.

Executive Vice-Chairman Aminu Maida disclosed this during a media session in Lagos on Friday, noting that the policy shift in January and February allowed mobile network operators to raise tariffs by up to 50% after nearly a decade of price stagnation.

“This act alone has allowed investments to flow in… we are talking about over a billion dollars in 2025 alone,” Maida said, adding that the change restored investor confidence and reversed years of underinvestment that had slowed network expansion and service quality.

He said the move aligns with the principles of the 2000 Telecom Policy and 2003 Communications Act, which promote fair pricing through market forces while safeguarding competition and consumer interests.

According to Maida, operators have begun receiving new equipment since June, with upgrades and site expansions already underway. The NCC tracks rollout progress through weekly calls with operators, intervening when they face regulatory bottlenecks.

Maida also highlighted operational challenges, including over 40 million litres of diesel consumed monthly to power base stations, total reliance on foreign exchange for importing all telecom equipment, and the need for better infrastructure protection.

He revealed that the NCC is working with the Office of the National Security Adviser to develop region-specific protection strategies, combining community engagement with stronger security presence in high-risk areas.