TCN to Boost Power Supply with Construction of 330KVA capacity power Sub-stations

Determined to ensure regular supply for both domestic and industrial use, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said it has begun the construction of four new power sub-stations with 330KVA at different locations in Ogun state.

The four sub-stations are located in Ogijo, MFM (Ibafo), Arigbajo and Agbara. Speaking at the inauguration of the new 60MVA, 132/33KV transformer at Ijebu-Ode sub-station, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State on Friday, Managing Director (MD)/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Mr. Usma Gur Mohammed, said the construction of the four new sub-stations was part of the expansion initiatives the government has put in place in view of the current ever-increasing industrialisation in Ogun State.

According to the MD, the Federal government took the bold steps in constructing additional sub-stations across the nation, noting that the targeted 100,000 megawatts have been earmarked to cater for the well over 170 million Nigerians populace to enjoy regular power supply.

He said the reinforcement and rehabilitation project (RRP) at Ijebu-Ode 132/33KV sub-station contract was awarded alongside Ayede and Osogbo (both Osun State) TS respectively to Messrs Fedder Lloyd Engineering Company of India as NGP-T1 Lot 3 under the world bank-sponsored project at a cost of $9 million in addition to N166 million local content in January 2012, but it became effective in 2013 and was expected for completion within 24 months.

Mohammed said the contract was terminated from the initial firm handling the projects as a result of its breach of contract for the completion before it was rewarded to another company which was given three weeks under the supervision of Mr. Olusola Adeyemo, General Manager in-charge of Osogbo regional transmission for a speedy completion which form the success story of the day’s official commissioning.

“The contract included installation of 1×60MVA, 132/33KV transformer associated switch gears, and replacement of the control, protection relay panels and civil works construction.

“Although major procurements of the equipment were done by the EPC contractor but the contractor was not able to execute the aspect of installation works due to lack of manpower capacity and non-willingness to perform thereby prolonging the project completion time.

“Consequently and in the wisdom of the management of TCN, the project management unit (PMU) was instructed to convert the engineering procurement and construction (EPC) contract to on my supply, thereby allowing the TCN staff of Osogbo Transmission Region to take up the responsibility of carrying out the civil works and installation of which we are witnessing the commissioning today”, said Mohammed.

In his own remarks, Ogun State Governor, Sen Ibikunle Amosun, commended the efforts of the management of the TCN for the passion, commitment and dedication to transforming electricity to enhance regular power supply in the country.

The governor who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Chief Tolu Odebiyi, said the gesture would help in the industrialisation drives of the state government.