TCN expands grid wheeling capacity to over 8,700MW

Key points

TCN says it can now wheel more than 8,700MW of bulk electricity if DisCos are ready to take the load.

The company says the deployment of 89 transformers has added more than 8,500MVA to the transmission network.

TCN says preventive maintenance has been carried out at more than two-thirds of its locations nationwide.

Main story

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it has expanded the country’s grid wheeling capacity to more than 8,700 megawatts (MW) over the past year, strengthening its ability to transmit bulk electricity to distribution companies.

Mr Oluwagbenga Ajiboye, TCN Executive Director, Transmission Service Provider (TSP), disclosed this on Thursday at a three-day capacity workshop for power correspondents in Keffi, Nasarawa State. The workshop, themed “Assessing the Impact and Challenges of Transmission Network in Nigeria”, focused on the company’s efforts to expand the transmission network and improve grid stability.

Ajiboye said the expanded capacity meant TCN could conveniently wheel 8,700MW of electricity if the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) were ready to take the available load. He attributed the expansion to infrastructure investments aimed at rehabilitating ageing transmission assets and increasing network capacity.

He said the company had combined internally funded projects with more than 1.4 billion dollars in multilateral development financing to support the rehabilitation and expansion programme.

As part of the investment, TCN has deployed more than 89 power transformers across the transmission network, including in Lagos, Abuja, Benin, Kano, Jos, Gombe, Osogbo and Asaba.

According to Ajiboye, the transformers have added more than 8,500 megavolt-amperes (MVA) of capacity to the transmission network, increasing its ability to deliver bulk electricity to DisCos across the country.

The company has also installed 300MVA transformer units at strategic locations, including Katampe, Lekki, Ikeja West and Akangba, as part of efforts to address critical load constraints in the network.

Ajiboye said the targeted investments were intended to ensure that the increase in transmission capacity translated into greater operational resilience and improved peak power delivery to homes and businesses.

Beyond network expansion, TCN has also intensified preventive maintenance across its facilities. Ajiboye said maintenance had been carried out at more than two-thirds of the company’s locations nationwide as part of efforts to improve system reliability and reduce equipment failures.

The company is also working with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), security agencies and community vigilante structures to protect transmission infrastructure from vandalism and other security threats.

Ajiboye said the protection of critical power assets remained important to sustaining improvements in the transmission network as the company continued to expand its capacity.

He also commended the media for its role in improving public understanding of developments in the power sector, saying accurate reporting of technical issues was important to building public trust.

Earlier, Mr Eric Ene, Assistant General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, said the workshop was designed to provide power correspondents with detailed information on the company’s grid expansion efforts.

Ene said TCN executives and technical experts would also use the engagement to explain preventive maintenance activities, system stability initiatives and the broader roadmap for the development of Nigeria’s transmission infrastructure.

The issues

TCN’s reported expansion of wheeling capacity addresses one part of Nigeria’s electricity supply challenge, but the ability of DisCos to take and distribute available power remains critical to translating additional transmission capacity into improved electricity supply.

The company’s investment in transformers, network rehabilitation and preventive maintenance is also aimed at strengthening the transmission system as more electricity becomes available for wheeling.

What’s being said

“If the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) are ready to pick load, TCN can conveniently wheel 8,700MW bulk electricity.” — Oluwagbenga Ajiboye, TCN

“With the addition of 300 MVA transformer units at strategic locations, including Katampe, Lekki, Ikeja West and Akangba, TCN is actively addressing critical load constraints.” — Oluwagbenga Ajiboye, TCN

“Transparent engagement with the energy-reporting media remains vital to building public trust and ensuring that technical realities are accurately communicated to the public.” — Oluwagbenga Ajiboye, TCN

What’s next

TCN is expected to continue the rehabilitation and expansion of its transmission infrastructure while sustaining preventive maintenance and working with security agencies to protect critical assets.

The company will also continue efforts to strengthen grid stability and increase the capacity available for bulk electricity delivery to DisCos.

Bottom line

TCN says it can now wheel more than 8,700MW of electricity, supported by new transformer capacity, network rehabilitation and maintenance. The extent to which the expanded transmission capacity improves electricity supply will depend partly on the ability of DisCos to take and distribute the available power.