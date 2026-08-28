Edo 100MW Power Project Gets Transmission, Distribution Licences

Key points

CCETC-Ogua Energy Ltd. has secured transmission and distribution licences for its 100MW power project in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo.

The state government expects the project to be completed and inaugurated before the end of 2026.

Major project milestones are expected to be substantially achieved by October, subject to the absence of unforeseen challenges.

Main story

The 100-megawatt power project in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo has received a major boost following the issuance of transmission and distribution licences to CCETC-Ogua Energy Ltd.

The Commissioner for Power, Mr Paul Usenbo, disclosed this on Thursday in Benin, saying the licences had advanced the project towards completion and inauguration before the end of 2026.

Usenbo, however, said the timeline would depend on the successful execution of the remaining phases of the development, noting that the project had met the prerequisites and timelines for its first phase, which was scheduled for completion at the end of July.

He said relevant government authorities had continued to provide technical guidance and regulatory support to the developers, who were also expected to comply with required standards, assessments and other regulatory conditions.

With the first phase completed, Usenbo said attention had shifted to the second and final phase, which would pave the way for the commissioning of the power project.

He said most of the major milestones were expected to be substantially achieved by October, provided the project did not encounter unforeseen challenges or regulatory impediments.

The commissioner said the state government was prepared to accommodate delays where necessary, particularly if significant challenges affected the developers’ ability to meet the agreed timeline.

He said the government could extend the completion deadline to the first quarter of 2027 if circumstances required additional time.

Meanwhile, Usenbo said the government remained optimistic about the project’s progress, citing the level of work already completed at the site and the continued arrival and installation of power-generation equipment.

He expressed confidence that the generation machines being delivered to the site would be installed and made operational within the projected timeframe.

The issues

The project is expected to strengthen electricity generation capacity in Edo, while the issuance of transmission and distribution licences represents progress towards integrating the planned generation capacity with the electricity supply system.

However, the completion timeline remains dependent on the execution of the outstanding phase and compliance with technical and regulatory requirements.

What’s being said

“The expectation is that the developers will complete the remaining phase and proceed to inauguration by the end of 2026.” — Paul Usenbo, Edo Commissioner for Power

“If there are any encumbrances or challenges faced by this project, I will grant an extension of time.” — Paul Usenbo, Edo Commissioner for Power

What’s next

The developers are expected to complete the second and final phase of the project, while continuing the installation and commissioning of the generation equipment.

The state government expects substantial completion of major milestones by October, with inauguration targeted for the end of 2026. If significant challenges arise, the completion timeline could be extended to the first quarter of 2027.

Bottom line

The issuance of transmission and distribution licences has moved Edo’s 100MW Ikpoba-Okha power project closer to completion, with the state government targeting inauguration before the end of 2026, subject to the successful completion of the remaining development phase.