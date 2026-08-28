NAIPE urges insurers, PFAs to deploy recapitalised capital prudently

Key points

NAIPE says insurers and pension operators need to deploy their strengthened capital bases strategically to generate better investment returns.

The association’s 11th annual conference will examine investment opportunities and market dynamics following recapitalisation in both sectors.

The insurance industry completed its recapitalisation exercise on July 31, while the pension industry is expected to conclude a similar process next year.

Main story

The Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors (NAIPE) has called for prudent deployment of capital raised through recapitalisation to maximise investment returns and strengthen the insurance and pension sectors.

NAIPE Chairperson, Mrs Ebere Nwoji, made the call in a statement on Thursday in Lagos, saying the strengthened capital bases of operators should be strategically invested to create greater value for investors, shareholders and policyholders.

Nwoji said the association’s 11th Annual National Conference would provide a platform for operators and other stakeholders to examine investment strategies for the post-recapitalisation era.

The conference, scheduled for Oct. 8 in Lagos, will focus on the theme, “Post Recapitalisation and Market Dynamics in Insurance and Pension Sectors”.

She said the conference was coming at a critical time, following the completion of the insurance industry’s recapitalisation exercise and the ongoing recapitalisation of the pension industry, which is expected to be completed next year.

According to Nwoji, the conference will provide stakeholders with practical insights into how the strengthened capital bases of operators can be deployed to generate stronger returns, deepen market confidence and improve service delivery.

She said the structural changes taking place in both sectors made the theme particularly relevant, adding that the exercise had created opportunities that insurers and pension operators needed to take advantage of.

Nwoji commended the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) for successfully concluding the insurance industry’s recapitalisation exercise on July 31, describing the development as a major achievement given the challenges encountered during previous attempts.

She also expressed confidence that the National Pension Commission (PenCom), under its Director-General, Ms Omolola Oloworaran, would deliver a successful and seamless recapitalisation exercise.

Beyond investment strategies, Nwoji said the conference would provide insurance and pension journalists with an opportunity to contribute to the development of both sectors by promoting public understanding of insurance and pension products.

She said stronger public awareness could encourage more Nigerians to use insurance and pension schemes as instruments of financial security and protection against old-age poverty.

The Chief Executive Officer of United Capital Asset Management Ltd., Dr Odiri Oginni, is expected to deliver the keynote address, while the Group Managing Director of Custodian Investment Plc, Mr Wole Oshin, is expected to chair the conference.

The Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer of NAICOM, Mr Olusegun Omosehin, and PenCom Director-General, Ms Omolola Oloworaran, are also expected to attend alongside chief executives of insurance companies, broking firms, investment and securities companies and Pension Fund Administrators.

Regulators, labour unions, students and other stakeholders are also expected to participate in the conference.

Nwoji said the 2026 edition would provide a platform for stakeholders to examine the future direction of Nigeria’s insurance and pension markets and address the opportunities and challenges emerging from the post-recapitalisation environment.

The issues

The recapitalisation exercises have strengthened the financial base of operators in the insurance and pension sectors, but NAIPE says the impact will ultimately depend on how the additional capital is deployed.

The conference will therefore focus on investment strategies that can generate stronger returns while improving market confidence and service delivery.

What’s being said

“The strategies would create greater value for investors, shareholders and policyholders.” — Mrs Ebere Nwoji, NAIPE Chairperson

“The event will provide stakeholders with practical insights into strategically investing the strengthened capital bases of operators.” — Mrs Ebere Nwoji, NAIPE Chairperson

“The 2026 edition would provide a platform for robust discussions on the future direction of Nigeria’s insurance and pension markets.” — Mrs Ebere Nwoji, NAIPE Chairperson

What’s next

NAIPE will hold its 11th Annual National Conference on Oct. 8 in Lagos, bringing together regulators, operators, investors, journalists and other stakeholders to examine investment opportunities and market dynamics following recapitalisation.

The pension industry is also expected to continue its recapitalisation process ahead of its planned completion next year.

Bottom line

NAIPE wants insurers and pension operators to move beyond raising capital and focus on deploying it effectively to generate stronger returns, improve services and deepen confidence in the sectors.

The association’s upcoming conference is expected to examine how operators can translate their stronger capital positions into greater value in the post-recapitalisation era.