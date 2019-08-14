Swedish Court Convicts A$AP Rocky, Crew Members of Assault

US rapper A$AP Rocky has been found guilty of assault and handed a conditional sentence after he was involved in a street brawl in Stockholm.

The performer and two members of his entourage were convicted by a Swedish court, following a confrontation in the Swedish capital on June 30.

In its ruling on Wednesday, Stockholm District Court rejected the performer’s claim that the trio had been acting in self-defense.

“Based on statements from two witnesses, the court finds that the defendants were not subject to a current or imminent criminal attack,” the ruling said.

“Therefore, they were not in a situation where they were entitled to use violence in self-defense. Nor could they have perceived themselves to be in such a situation.”

