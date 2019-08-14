FFK Alleges 3,400 Nigerians Killed by Fulani Herdsmen in 2019

Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has alleged that over 3,400 persons have been killed in Nigeria by Fulani herdsmen from January to August this year, warning Christians, and indeed Nigerians to take former president Olusegun Obasanjo seriously over his claim of the plan to Islamise and Fulanise Nigeria.

He also warned a Minister-designate, Sheik Ibrahim Pantami, to stop inciting religious disharmony, saying for such a man, it would be a disgrace to have him as a minister.

Fani-Kayode was addressing an audience as a keynote speaker at a programme organised by Fellowship of Christian Churches in Nigeria on the theme: “Good Governance in Nigeria: the Crucial Role of the Church” held at the Nigeria Bible Translation Trust (NBTT) in Jos, Plateau State.

He said: “Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is very careful of what he says especially when it has to do with religious and ethnic divide. So when he talked about Islamisation and Fulanisation, he knows what he was saying. Obasanjo also talked about Nigeria going the way of Rwanda. I advise Christians and Nigerians to take his warning seriously.”

He charged the church to rise up to its responsibility by speaking against the evil in the land.

According to him, “As Christians, we are the salt of the earth. Our role is absolutely crucial, especially you Christians in the North who are faced with several persecutions for over 50 years in this country.”

The former minister also observed that of the 17 heads of security agencies in Nigeria, including the Police, Army, Air Force, Navy, State Security Service (SSS) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), only the Chief of Naval Staff is a Christian, all others are Muslims.

“Christian community has been the target in this country. They must rise up and stand against evil. They must come together as one, show care for one another, and ensure that they are not marginalised and tormented. We must speak truth to power; stand up as one for the weak. There is evil in the land. You cannot get governance until you are ready to stand up and speak against evil,” he said.

On Pantami, Fani-Kayode said: “I am deeply concerned that a man that has been nominated for a ministerial position and has passed through the senate will record an inciting video against Christian faith, so much that he even threatened attack on Christians, and wept in the video.

“For such a man, it will be a disgrace to have him as a minister. We must learn to have respect for one another. He must be cautioned to stop threatening attack on Christian.”

