Super Falcons Stage Stunning Comeback To Defeat Morocco 3–2, Claim WAFCON Title

Nigeria’s Super Falcons delivered a breathtaking second-half performance on Saturday night, overcoming a two-goal deficit to defeat hosts Morocco 3–2 and clinch the prestigious Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) trophy.

The Moroccans stunned the Nigerian side early in the match, grabbing the lead in the 12th minute with a powerful finish from Ghizlane Chebbak. The hosts extended their advantage in the 24th minute, when Sanaâ Mssoudy found the net to give Morocco a 2–0 cushion and send the home crowd into a frenzy.

But the Nigerian team, nine-time WAFCON champions, refused to back down. Returning from halftime with renewed energy, the Super Falcons mounted a fierce fightback.

Their persistence paid off in the 64th minute when Esther Okoronkwo calmly converted a penalty kick to bring Nigeria back into the game. Just seven minutes later, Folashade Florence Ijamilusi struck the equaliser with a well-placed finish that silenced the Moroccan fans.

The decisive moment came in the 88th minute as Jennifer Echegini delivered a clinical goal that sealed Nigeria’s extraordinary comeback, propelling the Super Falcons to their 10th continental title.

Statistically, Nigeria outplayed Morocco in key areas. The Super Falcons recorded 14 total shots, with five on target, compared to Morocco’s 10 attempts. They also dominated ball possession with 55%, successfully completing 280 passes at a 69% accuracy rate. Nigeria won five corners, while Morocco earned three.

Despite the fast pace and emotional intensity of the encounter, the match remained clean. No yellow or red cards were issued by the referee. Nigeria committed seven fouls during the match, while Morocco racked up 12.

The victory reinforces Nigeria’s dominance in African women’s football and showcases the team’s unyielding spirit under pressure. With this win, the Super Falcons not only reclaimed their crown but also sent a strong message ahead of future continental and global competitions.