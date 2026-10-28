Nigeria’s fast-food sector swaps western menus for local rice and apps

EXPLAINER │ By Boluwatife Oshadiya │ October 28, 2026

In this explainer: what a quick-service restaurant (QSR) is, how Nigeria’s QSR sector changed in five phases between 2000 and 2026, and why Item7Go is the clearest example of where it has landed.

Key Points

Five phases since 2000 have moved Nigeria’s QSR sector from Western-style dine-in chains to takeout-led local menus

₦60.9 billion in 2023 sales put Chicken Republic about 13 times ahead of Sweet Sensation and more than 20 times ahead of Mr Bigg’s

45-plus outlets are now reported under the Item7Go name, up from one Ilorin campus stall in 2012

Rewards brands that cut costs through narrow menus, takeout-first outlets and delivery-app ordering, with food inflation still at 19.59 percent

Main Story

Nigeria’s quick-service restaurant (QSR) sector has moved from Western-style fast food that happened to serve Nigerian dishes to Nigerian food served with QSR speed, consistency and digital convenience, a BizWatch Nigeria review of 2000–2026 shows.

A QSR is a chain restaurant that sells standardised meals quickly and at relatively low prices, usually for takeaway, delivery or a short stay. Economic shocks have repeatedly rewarded brands that put affordability, filling portions and operational discipline ahead of elaborate menus or heavy dine-in investment. Item7Go, which began as a student stall in Ilorin, is one of the clearest recent illustrations.

How did it start? (2000–2007)

Before the early 2000s, eating out largely meant informal “bukas”, street food or department-store cafeterias. The new era brought standardised menus, seating and branding, with jollof and fried rice, fried chicken, meat pies and scotch eggs packaged in a Western-style format. Outlets multiplied in Lagos and other major cities, and birthday parties and family outings became key occasions, according to BizWatch Nigeria’s review.

The drivers were UAC Restaurants, the corporate owner of Mr Bigg’s, and early local entrepreneurs. Mr Bigg’s led the market and, according to Brands.ng, operated roughly 170 to 182 outlets across more than 40 cities by the mid-2000s. It set the template for affordable, family-friendly QSR. Tantalizers, which opened its first outlet around 1997 in Festac Town, Lagos, and Sweet Sensation grew as strong challengers.

Chicken Republic opened in Apapa, Lagos, in 2004. Founded by Deji Akinyanju under Food Concepts, it was a chicken-focused challenger that first drew on a franchise relationship with South Africa’s Chicken Licken before becoming wholly Nigerian-owned, according to the brand’s published history.

What changed from 2008 to 2014?

Competition intensified. Food Concepts, international franchisees and local operators pushed aggressive franchising and multi-city expansion, along with early menu localisation and value positioning. Power costs and supply-chain problems began to bite.

Chicken Republic scaled rapidly and became the strongest local player by focusing on consistent chicken and, later, value combos. Food Concepts Managing Director Kofi Abunu has said the group grew from a single-digit outlet base to 300 outlets nationwide.

Global brands then raised standards for service, branding and ambience. KFC opened its first Nigerian outlet on December 19, 2009, at City Mall, Onikan, Lagos, and is run locally by Devyani International Nigeria, a joint venture involving Chellarams Plc, according to a branch directory that BusinessDay corroborates on ownership. Domino’s Pizza arrived in 2012 with its first outlet in Lagos, per BusinessDay. BizWatch Nigeria’s review notes it localised quickly with items such as suya or chicken-pie pizza while emphasising delivery.

Older chains such as Mr Bigg’s began losing share as they lagged in innovation and ambience. Yinka Ademuwagun, a consumer analyst at United Capital, told BusinessDay that the chain’s service quality gradually slipped even though it was once everywhere.

How did the 2016 recession reshape the sector? (2015–2019)

Value meals became critical. Chicken Republic’s Refuel Meal, launched in 2016, paired jollof or fried rice with chicken for ₦500, a price ordinary customers could afford regularly, not only on special occasions, according to Krave Media. BusinessDay reports it was among the combo meals that started when the recession hit household budgets. The chain later set up smaller Express kiosks.

The sector also shifted toward efficient, smaller-format outlets, with growing importance placed on consistency, hygiene perception and a modern look. Many legacy outlets closed: Nairametrics reported in January 2019 that more than 700 outlets of local QSR brands shut within about three years.

BusinessDay, citing Euromonitor International data, reports that Chicken Republic’s 2023 sales reached ₦60.9 billion, against ₦4.58 billion for Sweet Sensation and ₦2.68 billion for Mr Bigg’s. That is about 13 times Sweet Sensation’s figure, by BizWatch Nigeria’s calculation. Mr Bigg’s, by comparison, was reported at more than 75 restaurants in later years, down from its peak above 170. The Place and Kilimanjaro gained ground with more experiential or localised positioning.

How did COVID-19 change things? (2020–2023)

Third-party delivery platforms and brands’ own apps grew explosively, with players such as Jumia Food, later Glovo, Chowdeck and fintechs driving adoption. Digital and cashless payments spread, accelerated by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) cashless policies and the 2023 naira redesign, according to BizWatch Nigeria’s review. Takeout-only formats and early cloud-kitchen experiments emerged.

Chicken Republic and Domino’s pushed delivery and digital channels hard. Many dine-in-heavy chains struggled, and survivors leaned into takeaway and smaller footprints. Under inflation, customers favoured familiar, filling local food over purely Western menus, and chains offered promotions such as Chicken Republic’s buy-one-get-one-free meals and Mama Cass’s 20 percent discount, per the Euromonitor report cited by BusinessDay.

What does the winning model look like now? (2024–2026)

Hyper-local value brands dominate. The formula is affordable, high-volume local staples, especially “party rice” (jollof with protein and plantain) and shawarma, sold mainly as takeout or delivery from outlets with limited menus, high throughput and minimal seating. Apps, pre-ordering, delivery platforms and digital payments are now standard.

Independent founders building from campus and street level, delivery platforms and Food Concepts, still the largest by store count, are the main drivers. Successful local models are franchising and scaling across cities, with some copycat risk, per BizWatch Nigeria’s review. Resilience against inflation comes from portion size, pricing discipline and local sourcing. Abunu says 99 percent of Food Concepts’ ingredients are sourced locally.

Why is Item7Go the prime example?

Ibigbemi Oloruntobi, a 2011 Physics graduate of the University of Ilorin, started Item7Go around 2012 as a small stall near the university gate, selling affordable meals to students, according to BusinessDay. The name draws on Nigerian slang: “Item 7” is the food on an event invitation, per Krave Media.

The core offer is generous party rice packs (jollof or fried rice with chicken, beef or fish) and loaded shawarma. Krave Media puts rice meals at roughly ₦2,500 to ₦4,300 and shawarma at about ₦3,300 to ₦3,500 in 2025–2026, against reported starting prices of ₦350 to ₦600. At Nigeria’s ₦70,000 minimum wage, a rice pack equals about 3.6 to 6.1 percent of monthly pay, by BizWatch Nigeria’s calculation.

The model is primarily takeout and quick service, with orders through its website, delivery platforms such as Glovo and Chowdeck, or in-store, per Krave Media. Expansion ran from Ilorin to Ibadan, then Lagos, where the Allen Avenue, Ikeja, branch became a landmark in 2025, then Abeokuta and Abuja. The Abuja outlet at 272 Ahmadu Bello Way, Mabushi, opened on September 24, 2026, and was billed as its largest yet. Abuja Guide puts the chain at more than 45 outlets, while other reports say 30-plus. BizWatch Nigeria could not independently verify either count.

Item7Go reflects the latest trend: pure local comfort food, student and young-professional targeting, extreme efficiency and a digital, takeout focus. That contrasts with the broader-menu, dine-in-heavy pioneers of the 2000s.

Elsewhere, Chicken Republic remains the volume leader, with more than 300 outlets, per Euromonitor figures cited by BusinessDay. International players such as KFC, Domino’s and Burger King compete in premium and mall segments and in delivery. Newer players keep appearing with similar value-local formulas.

Timeline at a glance

Period Dominant trend Main promoters Representative brands 2000–2007 Formal QSR with Nigerian comfort food UAC, early locals Mr Bigg’s, Tantalizers, early Chicken Republic 2008–2014 Expansion and first global standards Food Concepts, franchisees Chicken Republic, KFC, Domino’s 2015–2019 Value meals and recession adaptation Chicken Republic leadership Chicken Republic (“Refuel”), survivors 2020–2023 Delivery and digital payments Platforms and agile operators Domino’s, Chicken Republic, emerging takeout brands 2024–2026 Hyper-local value and takeout efficiency Independent founders Item7Go, continued Chicken Republic strength

The Issues

Input costs. Abunu cites weak farm-to-market roads, unreliable power and diesel dependence as structural drivers of food prices. He says vegetable prices can jump 40 to 60 percent in the April–July off-season, and that when food inflation hit 39 percent in 2024, many operators raised prices only five to 10 percent and absorbed the rest. A Chicken Republic outlet manager in Ikeja told BusinessDay earlier that electricity bills were a heavy expense.

Affordability. Food inflation was 19.59 percent in September 2026, and Lagos recorded the highest state rate at 34.4 percent, per the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Item7Go competes not only with QSRs but with roadside vendors, Krave Media notes.

Legacy decline. Nairametrics linked local brands’ losses to inconsistent quality between franchised branches. UAC Restaurants’ Mr Bigg’s and Debonairs posted a combined ₦780 million pre-tax loss in the first half of 2025, per Businessfront.

Scale and transparency. Item7Go has not disclosed revenue, investors or expansion spend, Krave Media reports, so growth alone cannot prove profitability. BizWatch Nigeria’s review also flags copycat risk as local models scale.

What’s Being Said

“In September 2026, the headline inflation rate stood at 14.63%,” said the National Bureau of Statistics, in its September 2026 Consumer Price Index report. The agency put food inflation at 19.59 percent year on year, against 20.16 percent a year earlier.

“Nigerians are paying for food multiple times over,” said Kofi Abunu, Managing Director, Food Concepts. In a February 2026 interview with Finance in Africa, he said QSRs are now looking at passing some relief to customers through more affordable pricing or targeted promotions.

Second-quarter revenue rose five percent on improved menu offerings, which was “not enough to offset rising costs,” said Fola Aiyesimoju, Group Managing Director, UAC of Nigeria.

“The Nigerian limited-service restaurant category is highly fragmented,” said Thomas Verryn, Senior Research Manager, Euromonitor International. He said Chicken Republic’s Glovo partnership and footprint expansion helped its growth.

Rebrands and discounts help only in the short term, with lasting loyalty resting on “the quality and affordability of their meals,” said Ayorinde Akinloye, Investor Relations Analyst, Seplat Energy Plc.

Krave Media, in a September 2026 analysis, said Item7Go’s trajectory offers a lesson in building a Nigerian QSR: “do less, but do it very well.”

What’s Next

The NBS’s next Consumer Price Index report, covering October, is due next month; its September release came on October 15 and showed food prices falling 1.55 percent month on month

Item7Go’s first full months at Mabushi, which opened September 24, will test the model in a market of corporate workers, residents and delivery-driven customers

Abunu says QSRs will weigh passing relief to customers through pricing or promotions if disinflation persists, so menu prices and offers bear watching

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Nigeria’s QSR market now rewards operators that run like lean supply-chain businesses as much as restaurants: cheap, local, takeout-first and digitally ordered. Item7Go shows how fast that formula can scale, but with finances undisclosed and copycats likely, the real test is whether thin menus and low prices stay profitable once inflation eases.