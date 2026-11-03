LEAP Africa awards over N2.5m to young social innovators

KEY POINTS

LEAP Africa has presented more than N2.5 million in prize awards to young social innovators and enterprises.

The awards were presented at the 13th Social Innovators Programme and Awards (SIPA), held on October 28 in Lagos.

Winners were recognised for initiatives addressing social and economic challenges in their communities.

The event highlighted the need for better access to finance, markets and supportive policies for youth-led businesses.

MAIN STORY

LEAP Africa has awarded more than N2.5 million to young social innovators and enterprises for initiatives contributing to sustainable development, recognising the role of youth-led businesses in addressing social and economic challenges across the continent.

The awards were presented at the 13th edition of the organisation’s Social Innovators Programme and Awards (SIPA), held on October 28 in Lagos. In a statement on Tuesday, the organisation’s Executive Director, Kehinde Ayeni, said the programme recognised young entrepreneurs developing businesses and solutions to address challenges within their communities.

Ayeni said these enterprises had the potential to contribute to economic growth but required a more supportive business environment to survive and expand. She identified access to finance, markets and supportive policies as critical factors in determining the growth and sustainability of youth-led enterprises.

She also urged investors, policymakers and business leaders to recognise young people as contributors to economic development rather than merely beneficiaries of development programmes. According to her, supporting their businesses could help unlock more economic value across Africa.

THE ISSUES

The discussions at the event focused on the structural challenges facing young entrepreneurs, particularly social enterprises seeking to turn innovative ideas into sustainable businesses.

Rosy Fynn, Country Director, Nigeria, at Mastercard Foundation, said Africa’s prosperity would depend not only on its growing youth population but also on whether young people had opportunities to participate meaningfully in economic activity. She called for financing models that reflected the realities of entrepreneurs and stronger collaboration among stakeholders to create an environment in which businesses could thrive.

Similarly, Clare Omatseye, Founder and Managing Director of JNC International and LEAP Africa Board Chair, said supporting social enterprises required more than seed funding. She highlighted the importance of stronger institutions, sustainable financing models and policies that would allow young businesses to compete and expand.

These concerns point to a challenge beyond raising initial capital. Young enterprises also need access to markets, effective institutions and policies that support their operations as they grow.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Young entrepreneurs were creating businesses capable of addressing market and development challenges.”

Kehinde Ayeni, Executive Director, LEAP Africa.

“Access to finance, markets and supportive policies remained critical to the growth and sustainability of youth-led enterprises.”

Kehinde Ayeni, Executive Director, LEAP Africa.

WHAT’S NEXT

Among the award recipients, Gbenro Tolulope Theresa of Corp Climate Literacy Programme received the Seyi Bickersteth Award for Financial Accountability.

Ibrahim Isah Liman of AgroChill Solutions won the Social Enterprise of the Year Award, while Bestman Lilian Amaka of Talent Spotlight Africa Foundation received the Innocent Chukwuma Award for Social Innovation in South-East Nigeria.

The programme also featured the Outstanding Innovator of the Year category and live business pitches by social entrepreneurs competing for the Most Outstanding Social Innovator of the Year award.

The 2026 edition, themed “Africa as the Sector: Maximising Youth Agency for a Prosperous Africa – Leveraging Technology, Finance and Policy,” brought together more than 200 young social entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers and business leaders. Activities included enterprise pitches, investor engagement sessions and discussions on barriers to the growth of innovative businesses across Africa.

BOTTOM LINE

LEAP Africa’s awards recognise young entrepreneurs using business and innovation to address social challenges. However, the discussions at SIPA highlighted that recognition and prize money alone cannot guarantee the survival of these enterprises. Access to finance, markets, supportive policies and stronger institutions will remain important to their ability to grow and contribute to Africa’s economy.