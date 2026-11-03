Peller apologises to christians after calling himself Jesus Christ

By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 3, 2026

Key Points

· Nigerian TikToker Habeeb Adelaja, popularly known as Peller, has apologised to Christians after backlash over a livestream

· He appeared in a white costume and asked a guest to address him as Jesus Christ

· The guest objected immediately and cautioned him against comments that could be seen as disrespectful to religious beliefs

· Peller said he only wore a white cloth and did not realise it would cause such a reaction

· He said he is a Christian who attends Christ Apostolic Church, while also saying he is a Muslim on one side

· He appealed to Christians to forgive him

Main Story

Nigerian TikToker Habeeb Adelaja, popularly known as Peller, has apologised to Christians after facing criticism for dressing in a white costume and presenting himself as Jesus Christ during a livestream. The controversial moment occurred when he appeared on the livestream in a white outfit and asked a guest to address him as Jesus Christ, The guest immediately objected to the request and cautioned the streamer against making comments that could be seen as disrespectful to religious beliefs. Following the backlash, Peller appealed to Christians to forgive him.

He explained that he had only worn a white piece of clothing and did not realise his actions would generate such a negative reaction. “Yes, I’m very sorry. Yeah, I just wore that white cloth. I don’t know it is a problem I am facing. Christian people, sorry,” he said.

The Issues

The incident shows how quickly content built around humour or role play can cross into religious sensitivities in Nigeria, where faith is deeply held and public comments about religious figures can draw swift and strong reactions. For a creator with a large young following, such moments are amplified well beyond the original livestream.

Peller’s explanation, that he only wore a white cloth, sits awkwardly with the report that he asked a guest to address him as Jesus Christ. Whether the act was a joke or carelessness, critics are likely to argue that the request itself, not the outfit, was the problem, His remarks about his own faith also add a layer of complexity. He described himself as a Christian who attends Christ Apostolic Church, while also saying he is a Muslim on one side, a statement that may prompt further questions or debate among viewers.

What’s Being Said

Peller addressed Christians directly and repeatedly, seeking forgiveness. “You hear, guys, sorry. You hear, Christian people, sorry. Yeah, I love you, Christian people. Yeah, I’m a Christian too. Yeah, I go to Christ Apostolic Church. Yeah, I’m a Muslim on one side. Yeah, so sorry,” he said, The guest on the livestream, who is not named in the report, was quick to push back during the broadcast, warning the streamer against saying anything that could be viewed as disrespectful to religious beliefs.

What’s Next

Attention will turn to whether the apology satisfies those offended or whether the criticism continues online. Religious groups or commentators may also weigh in on the matter in the coming days, The episode may also push Peller and other content creators to be more careful about religious references in their livestreams, given how fast backlash can build.

Bottom Line

Peller has moved quickly to apologise after his Jesus Christ stunt triggered backlash, but his explanation and mixed remarks about his faith leave open the question of whether the apology will be enough to calm the criticism.