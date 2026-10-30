Why is turn 1 so important in many Formula 1 circuits?

Turn 1 is one of the most important points of a Formula 1 race because it is where the entire starting grid compresses into a single braking zone. Don’t forget to also play 1xBet online now so you can wager on everything that happens during that critical moment.

That place creates opportunities for:

overtakes;

position changes;

and from time to time, collisions.

Although a race cannot normally be won at the first corner, a strong or poor start can have a major influence on the rest of the race. If you play at the 1xBet online platform now, you will also be able to bet on many things that happen throughout Formula 1 races.

A critical location

One major reason for Turn 1’s importance is its location at the end of a straight. Circuits are often designed with a long run from the final corner to the first one, allowing cars to use slipstream and, where available, DRS to gain speed before braking heavily. Mexico, for example, has a 1.2-kilometre run to Turn 1, with cars reaching more than 320 km/h before braking. When getting the 1xBet app download new version it will also be possible to wager on the Mexico Grand Prix too.

The braking zone also creates several possible racing lines. A driver can defend the inside, attempt an overtake down the inside, or sometimes go around the outside and gain a better position for the following corner. At Barcelona, for example, drivers can use the outside line at Turn 1 to obtain the inside for Turn 2. Those who download the new version of the 1xBet app can enjoy bets on motorsport races taking place at Barcelona too.

No room for error

Turn 1 is particularly significant on circuits where overtaking elsewhere is difficult. At Barcelona, for example, Turn 1 is practically the main overtaking opportunity. Shanghai’s long, tightening Turn 1 similarly allows multiple lines, meaning drivers can gain or lose several positions depending on their approach. If you read 1xBet bonus rules, you will be able to take full advantage of those incentives provided by the platform for Formula 1 bets.

However, the concentration of cars makes Turn 1 dangerous. Drivers are braking while travelling at very high speeds, often side-by-side, with limited space. Small mistakes can therefore trigger collisions involving several cars. At the same time, a successful opening-lap move can immediately transform a driver’s race.

In general, it can be said that Turn 1 matters because it combines speed, strategy, overtaking and risk in just a few seconds. It is the first major test of a driver’s start, judgment and bravery, and often the first moment when the race truly comes alive. Once you read the 1xBet bonus rules, you will be ready to make extraordinary Formula 1 bets.