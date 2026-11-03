I regret choosing love over money — Yvonne Jegede

By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 3, 2026

Key Points

· Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede says she regrets choosing love over money in her relationship

· She spoke on the Honest Bunch podcast while opening up about her failed marriage

· She said she was financially responsible for a larger share of the family’s needs

· She claimed her ex-husband, who is eight years older, often felt disrespected by the way she spoke to him

· She said she noticed a different side of him after the wedding, particularly in how he communicated and reacted to her words

· The experience left her questioning whether he was the same person she knew before marriage

Main Story

Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede has revealed that she regrets choosing love over money when making decisions about her relationship. She made the revelation during an interview on the Honest Bunch podcast while opening up about her failed marriage, Jegede disclosed that she was financially responsible for a larger share of the family’s needs. According to her, her ex-husband, who is eight years older than she is, often took offence whenever she spoke to him in ways he considered disrespectful.

She explained that things changed after they got married, as she began to notice a different side of him, particularly in how he communicated and reacted to her words. The experience left her questioning whether the man she married was the same person she had known before their wedding. “I was bringing in more of the money in the marriage and my ex-husband always felt disrespected, although he is eight years older than me. But the moment we got married, if I tell him, ‘You dey craze,’ he would say I’m disrespecting him, and then I would start wondering if it was the same person I got married to. I regret choosing love over money,” she said.

The Issues

Jegede’s account touches on a familiar tension in many Nigerian marriages: who earns more, and how that affects expectations of respect and authority at home. When a wife is the larger contributor, cultural ideas about the husband as head of the household can create friction, especially around tone and communication.

Her remark that she regrets choosing love over money also reflects a broader conversation about what people prioritise when picking a partner. It is a candid statement from a public figure, and it is likely to divide opinion between those who see it as honest reflection and those who see it as a harsh verdict on a past relationship, The account is one-sided. It reflects Jegede’s own experience and perspective, and her former husband’s side of the story was not included.

What’s Being Said

Jegede said the shift she noticed after marriage was what made her question the person she had married. She described being repeatedly told she was disrespectful over remarks she considered ordinary, even as she carried more of the household’s financial load, No response from her ex-husband was included in the report.

What’s Next

Attention will turn to the reaction online, where her comments are likely to spark debate about money, respect and roles in marriage. Her former husband may also choose to respond publicly, though there is no indication he will, Jegede may share more about her experiences in future interviews as she continues to speak openly about her personal life.

Bottom Line

Yvonne Jegede’s candid reflection on her failed marriage, and her regret over choosing love over money, has opened up a wider conversation about finances and respect in relationships, though only one side of the story has been told.