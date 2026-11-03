Ondo ADC rep candidate backs fuel subsidy return

By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 3, 2026

Key Points

· ADC candidate for Akure South/Akure North Federal Constituency, Balarabe Akinwumi, has pledged to support the return of fuel subsidy if elected

· He spoke to journalists in Akure on Tuesday

· He said subsidy removal brought untold hardship and any return should be properly monitored to prevent corruption

· He also vowed to support legislation establishing state police

· He called for investment in intelligence gathering, drones, night-vision goggles and surveillance technology

· He promised to prioritise infrastructure, vocational training, job creation and easier access to finance for small businesses and women

Main Story

The candidate of the African Democratic Congress for the Akure South/Akure North Federal Constituency in Ondo State, Balarabe Akinwumi, has pledged to support the return of fuel subsidy if elected. He said the removal of the subsidy had brought untold hardship to Nigerians and should be reversed and properly monitored to prevent corruption. He spoke to journalists in Akure, the state capital, on Tuesday, “Our party has made it clear that we need to return subsidy and make it work for the benefit of our people. There is no country in the world that does not find a way to cushion the effects of some sectors through interventions,” he said.

Alongside the subsidy, Akinwumi vowed to support the passage of legislation establishing state police, saying both policies were necessary to address Nigeria’s security and economic challenges. “We can no longer be policing current security threats with 20th-century tools. We need to invest in intelligence gathering, modern equipment and technology to meet the security challenges confronting the country,” he said, He described the security situation in parts of Ondo State as a major concern. In his view, state police would allow personnel to understand the local terrain, languages and cultures of the communities they serve.

The Issues

Akinwumi’s pledge puts him in line with his party’s national position, as ADC presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has also promised to restore fuel subsidy. It sets up a sharp contrast with President Tinubu, who has said he has no regrets over removing the subsidy and will not reverse the decision. The debate is likely to feature in campaigns at every level, including House of Representatives races.

His own caveat matters: he says any return must be monitored to prevent corruption. Past subsidy regimes were widely criticised for leakages and abuse, so how a restored subsidy would be supervised is a central question, and he gave no details on the mechanism, State police is another contested policy. Supporters argue local officers understand their communities better, while critics worry about abuse by state governments. As a federal lawmaker, he would also be voting on constitutional changes rather than implementing the policy himself.

What’s Being Said

Akinwumi called for increased investment in surveillance technology, drones, night-vision goggles and intelligence gathering, and for proper monitoring of security budgets so funds are used for their intended purposes. He also advocated “community policing through collaboration among traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth groups and security agencies to improve intelligence sharing and public participation in security.”

On his legislative agenda, he said it would prioritise “infrastructural development, vocational training, job creation and improved access to financial support for small businesses.” He identified poor roads, unemployment, poverty and inadequate economic opportunities as the constituency’s major challenges, and promised to sponsor and support motions to address infrastructure.

On women’s empowerment, he proposed a review of loan requirements that make it hard for women and young entrepreneurs to access government-backed financial interventions. He also promised to work towards connecting women-owned businesses with agencies such as the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria and the Bank of Industry for more affordable financing.

What’s Next

Attention will turn to how Akinwumi’s message plays with voters in Akure as the campaign builds toward the 2027 elections. His rivals may respond, particularly on the subsidy, which remains a major flashpoint between the ruling party and the opposition, Whether he can turn his pledges into legislative action will depend on winning the seat and on the wider direction of the National Assembly on subsidy and state police.

Bottom Line

Akinwumi is campaigning on fuel subsidy restoration and state police, echoing his party’s national line, while promising roads, jobs and easier financing for small businesses and women, though his proposals will be tested by the same questions of cost, oversight and feasibility that surround these policies nationwide.