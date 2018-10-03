Super Eagles to Arrive Tunisia on October 15 for Libya Tie

The Super Eagles will fly to Sfax, Tunisia via a chartered flight on October 15 for their African Nations Cup qualifier against Libya on October 16, reports allnigeriasoccer.com.

The first leg of the double header will hold at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on October 13, with the return clash in Libya’s adopted home three days later.

The Super Eagles are also expected to depart Sfax immediately after the match and arrive in Abuja at the early hours of Wednesday, October 17.

Libya will host Nigeria at the 18,000-capacity Stade Taïeb Mhiri in the city of Sfax, Tunisia on October 16.

The report states that the Mediterranean Knights, as the Libyans are known, would be airlifted to Uyo aboard a chartered flight after holding a one-week training camp in Tunisia.

The 24 invited Super Eagles players for this month’s international matches have been informed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to arrive at the Le Meridien Ibom Hotel & Golf Resort, Uyo on October 8.