Super Eagles Draw Gabon In 2026 World Cup African Playoff Semifinals

Nigeria will lock horns with Gabon in the semifinals of the African zone playoffs for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, following Tuesday’s conclusion of the qualification group stage.

The Super Eagles booked their playoff berth earlier in the day with an emphatic 4–0 win over Benin Republic, while Gabon secured second place in Group F after a 2–0 victory against Burundi. Ivory Coast topped the group with a convincing win over Kenya.

Elsewhere, DR Congo defeated Sudan 1–0 to finish runners-up in Group B behind Senegal, while Cameroon advanced as Group D runners-up, trailing only Cape Verde.

The four best second-placed teams across the nine qualifying groups will now contest the CAF playoff mini-tournament, scheduled to take place in Morocco between November 13 and 16. The winner will progress to the intercontinental playoffs in March 2026 for a final chance to qualify for the World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Nigeria, expected to retain their position as the highest-ranked African side among the four qualifiers when FIFA releases its next rankings on October 23, will face the lowest-ranked team—Gabon—in the first semifinal. Cameroon will square off against DR Congo in the other semifinal.

The CAF has confirmed that the matches will be single-leg knockouts, with Morocco hosting the event at a neutral venue to be announced shortly. If tied after regulation time, 30 minutes of extra time will be played, followed by penalties if necessary.

The tournament gives Africa one more shot at securing a place in the expanded 48-team 2026 World Cup. The nine group winners have already qualified directly, while this playoff offers another pathway for the continent to be represented on the global stage.

For Nigeria, the showdown against Gabon represents both an opportunity and a test of their renewed form under Eric Chelle, as they aim to return to the World Cup after missing the 2022 edition.