Super Eagles Debutant, Samuel Kalu, Eyes Perfect Start Against Seychelles

Bordeaux of France winger, Samuel Kalu, is determined to make a mark on the international scene with Nigeria as he look forward to making his debut for the three-time African champions against Seychelles in Victoria on Saturday,

Kalu, is among the four new players handed invitation by Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Pirates

The other three are; Semi Ajayi who plays for English Championship outfit, Rotherham united; Jamilu Collins, a defender with German Bundesliga B team, SC Paderborn and Kelechi Nwakali of FC Porto of Portugal.

And ahead of the game, Kalu who only linked up with Bordeaux from Belgian side, KAA Gent this summer is keen to shine with the team.

“I’m prepared to give everything to the Super Eagles. It’s my first call-up and I want to make the country proud,” Kalu stated in a short video posted on the Super Eagles official Twitter handle on Thursday.

“I’m expecting us to win the game and nothing more. It’s an important game that we cannot afford to lose.

“We have to work hard and do whatever we can to win the game.”

The Super Eagles sit in third position in Group E after losing their first game 2-0 at home to South Africa in June last year.