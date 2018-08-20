Nigeria Escapes FIFA Ban as FG Finally Recognizes Pinnick as NFF Chairman

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced its recognition of the Amaju Pinnick-led executive as the authentic leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation.
Mr Laolu Akande, Special Assistant to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo disclosed this in a tweet this morning.
He said the government had already informed FIFA of the decision.
The FG has already conveyed to FIFA its firm position recognizing Amaju Pinnick-led NFF as the current & only NFF Exco. Govt will also continue to work with all relevant stakeholders involved to resolve dispute in a timely manner. FG is upholding NFF treaty obligations to FIFA
— Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) August 20, 2018