Nigeria Escapes FIFA Ban as FG Finally Recognizes Pinnick as NFF Chairman

By
- August 20, 2018
- in Breaking News, SPORTS
105
0

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced its recognition of the Amaju Pinnick-led executive as the authentic leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation.

Mr Laolu Akande, Special Assistant to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo disclosed this in a tweet this morning.

He said the government had already informed FIFA of the decision.

 

