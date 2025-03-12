Super Eagles Coach Chelle Announces Final Squad For World Cup Qualifiers

Nigeria’s Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, has released the final 23-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe. This will be his first official assignment as the head coach of the three-time African champions.

Last week, Chelle announced a provisional list of 39 players before trimming it down to the final squad, which consists of three goalkeepers, six defenders, six midfielders, and seven forwards. The team includes both experienced players and fresh talents.

Final Squad List:

Goalkeepers:

Amas Obasogie

Kayode Bankole

Stanley Nwabali

Defenders:

Bright Osayi-Samuel

Bruno Onyemaechi

Calvin Bassey

Ola Aina

Igoh Ogbu

William Troost-Ekong

Midfielders:

Alex Iwobi

Alhassan Yusuf

Joe Aribo

Papa Daniel Mustapha

Raphael Onyedika

Wilfred Ndidi

Forwards:

Ademola Lookman

Moses Simon

Nathan Tella

Sadiq Umar

Samuel Chukwueze

Tolu Arokodare

Victor Boniface

Victor Osimhen

Nigeria will face Rwanda first, followed by Zimbabwe, as they begin their campaign to secure a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.