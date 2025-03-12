Super Eagles Coach Chelle Announces Final Squad For World Cup Qualifiers

Nigeria’s Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, has released the final 23-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe. This will be his first official assignment as the head coach of the three-time African champions.
Last week, Chelle announced a provisional list of 39 players before trimming it down to the final squad, which consists of three goalkeepers, six defenders, six midfielders, and seven forwards. The team includes both experienced players and fresh talents.
Final Squad List:
Goalkeepers:
- Amas Obasogie
- Kayode Bankole
- Stanley Nwabali
Defenders:
- Bright Osayi-Samuel
- Bruno Onyemaechi
- Calvin Bassey
- Ola Aina
- Igoh Ogbu
- William Troost-Ekong
Midfielders:
- Alex Iwobi
- Alhassan Yusuf
- Joe Aribo
- Papa Daniel Mustapha
- Raphael Onyedika
- Wilfred Ndidi
Forwards:
- Ademola Lookman
- Moses Simon
- Nathan Tella
- Sadiq Umar
- Samuel Chukwueze
- Tolu Arokodare
- Victor Boniface
- Victor Osimhen
Nigeria will face Rwanda first, followed by Zimbabwe, as they begin their campaign to secure a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.