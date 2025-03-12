NGX Equities Investors Lose N284bn As MTNN, Banks Stocks Drop

Nigerian Stock Exchange

Investors in the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) lost over N284 billion as stock prices declined, particularly in banking and telecom sectors. The market, which showed a slight recovery the previous day, ended in the red as key performance indicators dropped by 0.43% due to increased sell-offs.

The downturn was driven by profit-taking activities in medium- and large-cap stocks. Trading data revealed that the All-Share Index fell by 454.16 points, closing at 106,167.75.

Market activity was also lower, with total trading volume dropping by 11.06% and total transaction value plummeting by 55.08%. According to stockbrokers, about 324.59 million shares worth N7.92 billion changed hands in 12,652 deals.

Most Active Stocks

  • Highest Volume: FIDELITYBK led trading volume with 9.07% of total market transactions, followed by ACCESSCORP (8.75%), GTCO (8.66%), ZENITHBANK (6.90%), and UNIVINSURE (5.00%).
  • Highest Value: GTCO was the most traded stock by value, accounting for 21.27% of total transactions.
  • Top Gainers: LIVESTOCK led the gainers’ chart with a 9.93% price increase, followed by CORNERST (+9.25%), INTENEGINS (+8.99%), SMURFIT (+8.33%), LASACO (+7.55%), and SOVRENINS (+6.00%).
  • Top Losers: MECURE suffered the biggest drop, losing 10.00% in value. Other major losers included DAARCOMM (-7.46%), MTNN (-4.22%), AFRIPRUD (-2.90%), FIDELITYBK (-2.57%), and ACCESSCORP (-1.84%).

Sector Performance Three out of the five major sectors declined:

  • Consumer Goods: -0.28%
  • Banking: -0.21%
  • Oil & Gas: -0.03%
  • Insurance: +0.87% (the only gainer)
  • Industrial Sector: Unchanged

Overall, the NGX market capitalisation fell by N284.41 billion, closing at N66.48 trillion.

