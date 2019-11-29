Super Eagles Climb Four Spots to 31st Position FIFA Ranking

The Super Eagles have moved up by four spots to 31 in the world in November 2019 FIFA ranking.

The three-time African champions, who placed 35th last month with 1481 points, retained their third position in Africa.

The ranking table published on FIFA’s website on Thursday showed that Nigeria garnered 1493 points in November.

Nigeria ranked third in Africa behind Senegal and Tunisia, who are placed 20th and 27th with 1555 and 1506 points respectively.

The country’s upward movement came a week after recording two victories in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches.

In the qualifiers, Super Eagles beat Benin Republic 2-1 and defeated Lesotho 4-2.

African champions Algeria are fourth, while Morocco, Ghana, Egypt, Cameroon, Mali and DR Congo make the top 10 teams on the continent.

Meanwhile, the Super Falcons remained unmoved in the new FIFA ranking, maintaining their 36th position in the World and first in Africa with 1643 points.

The top five remains unchanged with Belgium remaining number, while world champions France, Brazil, England and Uruguay retain their second, third fourth and fifth positions.

There a change in the top ten, with Croatia (sixth, up one) climbing for the second successive edition at the expense of Portugal (seventh, down one).There are, however, more significant changes further down the table, with Italy (13th, up two), Poland (19th, up two) and Serbia (29th, up four).

Source: VON