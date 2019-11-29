Governor Sanwo-Olu commends Nigerian Breweries for Socio-economic Contributions to Lagos State

Pledges continuous commitment to Private-sector Growth

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commended Nigerian Breweries Plc for its commitment to the socio-economic prosperity of Lagos State and pledged government continued support for the private sector in the state.

The Governor who spoke when he received the management team of Nigerian Breweries on a courtesy visit to his office in Ikeja on Monday, said that as a foremost investor in the state, Nigerian Breweries’ sustained fiscal and corporate social responsibility contributions to the state are a reflection of the successful relationship between the state and the private sector.

The Governor who received the team from Nigerian Breweries in the company of the Deputy Governor, Dr. Femi Hamzat and members of the state executive council, assured that “the administration is committed to the ‘Greater Lagos’ development plan that would see massive road and environmental system cleanup to further make for ease of business operations and drive private-sector led growth in the state.

Earlier, the Managing Director and Chief Executive of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Jordi Borrut Bel, congratulated Mr. Sanwo-Olu on his assumption of office as governor of the state and said that the company is excited by and in full support of his visionary call for ‘Awakening a Greater Lagos’.

“We appreciate the investments you are making in infrastructural development and security in our dearly beloved state. We share your vision that these investments would further stimulate private sector-led economic growth which always yields substantial and sustainable rewards”, Bel said.

Bel reaffirmed the company’s commitment as a partner for development in the state stating that “We have for 73 years kept faith with and supported the development aspirations of Lagos and as the birthplace of our company, Lagos State remains a home for Nigerian Breweries”.

Other members of the Nigerian Breweries Plc team on the visit to the governor were the Corporate Affairs Director, Mrs Sade Morgan; Human Resource Director, Mrs Grace Omo-Lamai; Brewery Manager, Lagos, Mr. Utibe-Abasi Utuk; Public Affairs Manager, Lagos, Mrs Grace Udensi and the Media Relations Manager, Mr. Chukwuemeka Aniukwu.

Nigerian Breweries Plc is the leading and pioneer brewing company in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1946 and started production in 1949 with Star Lager beer at its Lagos brewery