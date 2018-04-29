Sunday Oliseh Backs Super Eagles to Reach Semi Final at 2018 World Cup

Former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh, says the team has what it takes to play in the semifinal at Russia 2018 World Cup.The former Eagles midfield maestro, who was part of the squad to USA ‘94 and France ‘98 World Cups, has tipped world champions Germany, Spain, France, Brazil, Egypt and Nigeria as likely teams to get to the last four stages when hostilities begin in Russia.

But another former Super Eagles player, Ifeanyi Udeze, believes Nigeria’s group opponents at the 2018 World Cup, Argentina, will be one of the teams likely to reach the semifinals.

Udeze told allnigeriasoccer.com that The Albiceleste (Argentina), will be one of the four semifinalists at the World Cup.“That’s Oliseh’s opinion (Argentina not reaching Russia 2018 semifinals)?. If you ask me, I will add Argentina,’’ the one time West Brom defender stated.

“Probably he (Oliseh) omitted Argentina because of the way they have been playing badly without Lionel Messi, but I see them reaching the semi.“Argentina have good players everywhere, at top clubs and playing them will not be easy.”

On the need for Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, to try out some strikers in the friendlies against DR Congo (May 28), England (June 2) and Czech Republic (June 6) before the tournament starts, Udeze said: “This is not the time for experiment in the team but we may try out one, two or three strikers in those friendlies because we have only one striker, Odion Ighalo. But in the friendlies, we can see what these other strikers can do.”Super Eagles coach, Rohr, has disclosed that the team’s camp will open on May 21 in Nigeria for the friendly against DR Congo in Port Harcourt on May 28.