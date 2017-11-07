Stock market Reopens As Bearish Slumps By 0.02%

Following price losses recorded by major highly capitalised stocks, transactions on the equity sector of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, reopened on a downturn Monday, November, 03, causing the All-share index to depreciate marginally by 0.02 per cent.

Specifically, at the close of trading on Monday, the All-share index lost 8.76 points or 0.02 per cent to close at 36,930.83 compared with 36,939.59 achieved on Friday, due to price loses.

Also, market capitalisation, which opened at N12.784trillion dipped N3billion or 0.02 per cent to close at N12.781trillion.An analysis of yesterday’s trading showed that Total led the losers’ chart with a loss of N11 to close at N225 per share. 7UP followed with a drop of N2 to close at N88 per share. International Breweries was down by N1.65 to close at N45.20 per share.

Flour Mills declined by 97 kobo to close at N34.50 per share, UACN dropped by 62 kobo to close at N34.50 per share.On the other hand, Guinness emerged the day’s highest price gainer, adding N2 to close at N102 per share. Guaranty Trust Bank followed with a gain of 54 kobo to close at N41.75 per share. United Capital gained 22 kobo to close at N3.38 per share.