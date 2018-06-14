Sterling Bank’s Online Lending Platform Transactions Reaches N2 billion in 4 Months

Specta, the revolutionary lending platform powered by Sterling Bank, has advanced consumer loans worth N2billion to salaried workers who are members of the lending platform’s pre-approved community.

This is just four months after its market entry and the loans were accessed in less than five minutes without human intervention by most of the beneficiaries, it was gathered.

Commenting on Specta’s success, Dapo Martins, chief marketing officer, Sterling Bank, said the market is responding positively to Specta because it is meeting the credit needs of the contemporary Nigerian salaried worker who want an immediate loan without leaving the convenience of his/her office or home.

“As such,” he said, “the record breaking Specta loan advances will continue in the second half of the year, especially because liquidity is a non-issue. There is over N8bn set aside to meet the pressing credit needs of salaried workers in the country for just six months”.

The Chief Marketing Officer added that: “Beyond 2018, we are certain that there will continue to be an upswing in the adoption of Specta in market because it takes advantage of technology to offer a refreshing and satisfactory experience to consumers.

According to him, customer testimonials are received daily about how the platform has simplified the loan booking process and incredibly reduced disbursement timeline to just five minutes after an application.

“We will continue to meet the needs of consumers seeking bespoke financial solutions in the Nigerian market,” he added.

Pre-approved communities are companies or organisations that have been profiled and enrolled on the Specta platform. Individuals who work for organisations that have not been profiled can apply to be enrolled as individuals on the Specta platform.

On her part, Benedicta Sadoh, Head Value Chain Banking, Sterling Bank said “Specta is creating and delivering value to individuals, families, real sector and the economy at large.

She described the platform as boosting the access of salaried workers and their households to credit which stimulates the economy through sustained consumption leading to increased production and job creation.

“We are proud that Specta is boosting consumer spending which is a key driver of growth and development in every economy,” she stated.

Launched in February 2018, Specta has become the go-to platform for consumer loans by salaried workers in need of quick loans.

The online lending platform offers consumer loans up to N5 million to salary earners who belong to pre-approved communities in less than five minutes without paper work and collateral. It automates, simplifies and personalizes the loan application, disbursement and receipt process eliminating the slow turnaround time and other inconveniences associated with the manual process.