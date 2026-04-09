STBMAN demands policy review to accelerate Nigeria’s digital broadcasting transition

Key points

STBMAN calls for improved coordination and policy alignment in DSO implementation

Group raises concerns over slow progress since programme’s launch in 2008

Emphasises local manufacturing, due process, and investor confidence

Main story

The Association of Set Top Box Manufacturers of Nigeria (STBMAN) has called for a comprehensive review of Nigeria’s Digital Switchover (DSO) programme, citing the need for improved coordination and alignment among key stakeholders.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, STBMAN Chairman, Godfrey Ohuabunwa, said recent developments within the broadcast sector underscore the urgency of reassessing critical aspects of the transition from analogue to digital broadcasting.

The association noted that despite the DSO initiative commencing in 2008, progress has been slower than expected. It referenced concerns raised by the Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria regarding operational and structural challenges affecting the sector.

STBMAN further stressed the importance of adhering to the Federal Government’s White Paper on the DSO to ensure consistency and continuity in implementation, particularly by regulatory bodies such as the National Broadcasting Commission.

The issues

The delayed rollout of the DSO programme has raised concerns about Nigeria’s ability to meet international digital broadcasting standards. Industry stakeholders have also flagged issues around policy inconsistencies, regulatory bottlenecks, and insufficient support for local manufacturers.

What’s being said

According to Ohuabunwa, aligning the DSO implementation with the Federal Government’s “Nigeria First” policy under President Bola Tinubu is critical to boosting local production and reducing reliance on imports.

He emphasised that strict adherence to due process and the rule of law would help sustain investor confidence and drive long-term growth in the sector.

The association also called for deeper engagement between regulators and local manufacturers to address technological constraints and investment challenges.

What’s next

STBMAN urged the Federal Government to facilitate dialogue among stakeholders to ensure a more coordinated and inclusive rollout of the DSO programme, in line with Nigeria’s obligations under the International Telecommunication Union framework.

Bottom line

The Association of Set Top Box Manufacturers of Nigeria believes that a strategic review of Nigeria’s Digital Switchover programme is essential to unlock its economic potential, strengthen local manufacturing, and accelerate the country’s transition to digital broadcasting.