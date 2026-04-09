Borno State rolls out 20 electric buses to cushion rising petrol costs

Keypoints

The Borno State Government has deployed 20 fully air-conditioned electric buses in Maiduguri to provide affordable transport amid rising fuel prices.

in Maiduguri to provide affordable transport amid rising fuel prices. The fleet includes buses with capacities of 49, 37, and 28 seats, capable of traveling over 400km on a single charge .

. Governor Babagana Zulum has established the nation’s largest EV charging terminal , capable of charging 50 vehicles simultaneously.

, capable of charging 50 vehicles simultaneously. Fares have been strictly subsidized at N50 per trip via the Borno Express Transport Service to protect vulnerable residents.

Main Story

In a significant move toward green energy and social relief, the Borno State Government has commenced the rollout of its electric vehicle (EV) fleet in the Maiduguri metropolis.

The initiative, which began on April 3, was officially detailed on Thursday by Dauda Illiya, spokesperson to Governor Babagana Zulum.

This deployment is the latest phase of a massive transportation intervention originally inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu in late 2025, which envisioned a fleet of 3,000 electric bicycles, 500 tricycles, and 100 vehicles for the state.

The current rollout consists of 20 buses designed for high-efficiency urban transit. These vehicles are not only energy-efficient but are also built to handle long-distance routes within the city and its environs, boasting a 400km range per charge.

To support this infrastructure, the state has built a record-breaking charging hub, ensuring the fleet remains operational without straining the local grid. By pegging the fare at a flat N50, the government is effectively shielding commuters from the volatility of the national petrol market, which has seen prices climb steadily throughout 2026.

The Issues

The primary challenge for Borno’s “Green Transport” transition is the maintenance and power reliability required to keep a 20-bus fleet and its massive charging terminal running. While the N50 fare is a relief for residents, the state must solve the problem of long-term fiscal sustainability to cover the operational costs of the EV terminal. Additionally, the success of this B2G (Business-to-Government) model will depend on the technical training of the Borno Express Transport Service staff to handle high-voltage battery systems and specialized electric drivetrains.

What’s Being Said

“The governor has established the largest electric vehicle charging terminal in the country, with the capacity to charge up to 50 vehicles at a time,” stated Dauda Illiya , spokesperson to the Governor.

, spokesperson to the Governor. Residents and commuters in Maiduguri have described the initiative as “timely and impactful,” noting reduced congestion at major bus stops.

in Maiduguri have described the initiative as “timely and impactful,” noting reduced congestion at major bus stops. Governor Babagana Zulum emphasized that the N50 fare is a mandatory subsidy to “shield residents from the effects of rising fuel costs.”

emphasized that the N50 fare is a mandatory subsidy to “shield residents from the effects of rising fuel costs.” Energy analysts have praised the move as a major step toward modernizing Nigeria’s northern transport corridors through “locally-sourced green energy.”

What’s Next

The state is expected to scale the deployment to include the remaining 80 electric vehicles and thousands of e-bicycles promised in the original 2025 intervention.

Other state governments in Nigeria may look to the Borno EV terminal as a blueprint for building localized “charging hubs” to support their own subsidy-reduction programs.

Future reports will likely monitor the impact of these buses on Maiduguri’s air quality and the overall reduction in the state’s carbon footprint.

Bottom Line

By combining high-tech electric mobility with aggressive fare subsidies, Borno State is providing a practical solution to the twin challenges of climate change and economic inflation, setting a new standard for urban transit in Nigeria.