ECOWAS opens 2026 recruitment, offers Over 30 positions across member states

Key points

ECOWAS announces recruitment for over 30 roles across Nigeria and other member countries

Positions span administrative, legal, finance, and programme management roles

Applications close April 30, 2026, with no recruitment fees required

Main story

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has commenced its 2026 recruitment exercise, inviting qualified candidates from its member states, including Nigeria, to apply for over 30 vacancies across its institutions.

A notice published on the organisation’s website on Thursday stated that the recruitment drive is aimed at strengthening the implementation of ECOWAS sectoral programmes across key operational areas.

In Nigeria, available positions are largely based in Abuja and include Office Aide, Programme Assistant, Nurse, Protocol Assistant, Documentation and Archives Assistant, Office Manager (Bilingual Secretary), Junior Accountant (Disbursements), Accountant, Legal Officer, Political Advisor, Principal Officer roles, Registrar, Head of Division (Library and Documentation), and Head of Hansard.

Other roles outside Nigeria include Administrative and Finance Officer in Addis Ababa, Principal Programme Officer (Sports Policy) in Liberia, and Principal Programme Officer (Water Supply and Sanitation) in Conakry, alongside additional legal and administrative positions in Dakar, Senegal.

Interested applicants are required to submit their applications through the ECOWAS careers portal by completing an official application form, attaching a curriculum vitae and a motivation letter, and sending them via designated email addresses.

The issues

The recruitment exercise comes amid ongoing efforts by ECOWAS to strengthen institutional capacity and improve programme delivery across the West African sub-region. However, competition for roles is expected to be intense, given rising unemployment levels and increasing demand for regional career opportunities.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

ECOWAS stated that applicants must meet specific age requirements depending on the role category: 35 years for General Services or Support positions, 45 years for Professional roles, and 50 years for Director-level positions.

The organisation also encouraged female candidates to apply, reaffirming its commitment to gender inclusion, while noting that only shortlisted candidates would be contacted.

It further warned applicants against fraud, stressing that it does not charge any fees for recruitment or request personal financial information.

What’s next

The application window will remain open until April 30, 2026, after which shortlisted candidates will proceed to the next stages of the selection process, including assessments and interviews.

Bottom line

The Economic Community of West African States recruitment drive presents a significant opportunity for qualified professionals across West Africa to join a key regional institution, but applicants must adhere strictly to guidelines and deadlines to be considered.