Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC’s N148 Billion Rights Issue Oversubscribed By 21.9%, Injects N140 Billion Into Stanbic IBTC Bank

Commenting on the just concluded rights issue programme, the Acting Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, Dr. Kunle Adedeji stated that after the completion of the verification exercise by the Central Bank of Nigeria and final clearance by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC is announcing the successful close of the N148.7 billion Rights Issue subscription exercise. The turnout and participation of existing shareholders taking up their rights was impressive such that the rights issue was oversubscribed by 21.9% to the tune of N181.4 billion. Our shareholders’ interest shows the confidence they continue to have in the brand.

“We appreciate the support of the Central Bank of Nigeria, The Securities and Exchange Commission, the Lead Issuing house, Joint Issuing houses and other stakeholders in the successful completion of the recapitalisation exercise.

“We are optimistic about future opportunities, as the injection of new capital will position us to take advantage of them to enable us to deliver to our shareholders.

“To all shareholders, we are grateful for your unwavering belief and support for the Stanbic IBTC Brand and your willingness to continue this journey with us.”

Having received an injection of N140 billion from the parent company, the Chief Executive of the Banking subsidiary, Mr. Wole Adeniyi, remarked that ‘the injection of the new capital into the banking subsidiary is a positive development. This will enable the Bank to seize additional opportunities within the industry and enhance our Single Obligor Limit (SOL). We deeply appreciate the dedication and hard work of our regulators, issuing houses, and all other stakeholders. We extend our sincere gratitude for your continued support.’