Interswitch Announced As Headline Sponsor For 2024 Inspire Africa Product Conference

Interswitch Group, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, has been unveiled, for the 2nd year running, as the headline sponsor for the Inspire Africa Conference, the largest gathering of product professionals in Africa, organized by the Silicon Valley Product Group (SVPG).

The annual conference, which is enjoying keen support from the Interswitch Group for the second consecutive year, is slated to take place from Tuesday, October 15, 2024, to Friday, October 18, 2024, at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The 2024 edition, themed “Product is Hard”, highlights the challenges and intricacies of product development while showcasing innovative solutions and best practices from industry leaders to empower Africa’s product community.

The conference aims to bring together global product leaders and professionals to empower Africa’s product community and drive sustainable growth in the digital payment space, offering practical training and expert guidance for the product community in Africa.

Interswitch’s sponsorship of the conference underscores its commitment to nurturing talent within Africa’s tech ecosystem, actively supporting the development of the next generation of product professionals.

Christian Idiodi, Partner of Silicon Valley Product Group and Co-Founder of Inspire Africa Conference, said, "We are so grateful to have such a strong partnership with Interswitch. Mitchell, alongside his product and innovation teams, continue to support how we drive innovation in Nigeria and across Africa. With their partnership we are able to continue to build the next product leaders who are building tech to solve problems in Africa, for Africa.

Interswitch recognizes the vital role that product professionals play in shaping the future of technology and business. By supporting the conference, Interswitch aims to propel the growth of these professionals, fostering a dynamic community of innovation that transcends boundaries and drives meaningful change across the continent.

Speaking about the sponsorship, Tomi Ogunlesi, Divisional Head, Brands & Communications at Interswitch Group, said,

“At Interswitch, our commitment to fostering digital transformation in Africa drives us to equip product experts with the essential skills needed to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape. This sponsorship underpins our dedication to nurturing a vibrant community of innovators. We are excited to contribute to the growth of African talent and innovation, ensuring that Africa’s product professionals are fully prepared to meet the challenges of the future.”

The event will feature a host of local and international product leaders including Marty Cagan, Christian Idiodi, Chidi Afulezi and other partners from the Silicon Valley Product Group (SVPG).

Participants will gain valuable insights during the four-day event, which features engaging panel sessions, fireside chats, masterclasses & workshops, and networking sessions led by founders, product leaders and professionals from the product ecosystem, all dedicated to upskilling African product experts.

The Inspire Africa Conference has built a reputation for bringing together the brightest minds in the tech product space, offering a unique opportunity to exchange ideas, share insights, and explore cutting-edge solutions that will define the future of Africa’s technology ecosystem.

By throwing its weight behind initiatives like the Inspire Africa Conference, Interswitch is reaffirming its belief that empowering Africa’s product community will unlock unprecedented opportunities for growth, innovation, and economic transformation on the continent.

This year’s conference focuses on how to build and lead when solving complex problems in challenging landscapes and how hiring top talent, optimising product teams and leveraging new technologies like AI can drive success.



Visit inspireafricaconference.com for more details about the conference.

For more details of the companies behind the conference visit:

svpg.com

innovateafricafoundation.org

innovateafricafund.com

worknigeria.com