Stanbic IBTC Bank partners with Carloha to offer exclusive 6 percent discount on Chery Vehicles

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has announced a strategic partnership with Carloha, a reputable auto showroom specialising in the retail sale and after service of Chery brand of vehicles. The official agreement was signed on Wednesday, 18 December 2024, marking a significant milestone for both organisations. This collaboration is set to provide exceptional value to customers looking to purchase quality vehicles.



With this partnership, Carloha provides an exclusive six per cent discount on all Chery vehicle purchases and an additional four per cent discount on Tiggo 2 and Arrizo 5 between Sunday, 01 December 2024, and Friday, 28 February 2025. This promotional offer allows customers to finance their new vehicle purchases through Stanbic IBTC’s Vehicle and Asset Finance (VAF), providing flexible and convenient payment options.



Taiwo Ala, Head Products, Personal and Private Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “This collaboration strengthens our commitment to offering unique opportunities that cater to the diverse financial needs of our customers. We are dedicated to enhancing the car-buying experience by providing tailored financial solutions that simplify the process. We believe this initiative will greatly benefit individuals searching for a trusted and stylish vehicle, empowering them to make informed investment decisions while benefiting from our banking services.”



Carloha Nigeria has established a strong reputation for its comprehensive online and offline services, focusing on selling quality vehicles. By leveraging state-of-the-art technology, Carloha guarantees a seamless experience for customers looking for reliable automotive options. The company’s commitment to excellence is backed by ongoing training, research, and development, reinforcing its dedication to superior service delivery.



During the event, the Sales Director of Carloha Nigeria, Mr. Joseph Omokhapue, emphasised the significance of the partnership, saying, “By partnering closely with Stanbic IBTC Bank, we can provide our customers with a unique financing solution that improves both the accessibility and affordability of quality automobiles. Our steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction guides every aspect of our services.”

This partnership represents a shared vision between Stanbic IBTC Bank and Carloha for outstanding service and customer satisfaction and a commitment to advancing the automotive industry in Nigeria.