Stanbic IBTC reaffirms commitment to sports development, sponsors Lagos Polo Club for the third consecutive year

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of the Standard Bank Group, has once again demonstrated its unwavering dedication to sports development in Nigeria by sponsoring the Lagos Polo Club for the third consecutive year. This partnership highlights Stanbic IBTC’s commitment to fostering excellence in sports and promoting community engagement through one of Nigeria’s most cherished sporting traditions.

The Lagos Polo Club, renowned for showcasing athleticism, precision, and teamwork both on and off the field, continues to attract players, enthusiasts, and spectators from across Nigeria and beyond. As a leading financial services provider, Stanbic IBTC leverages this platform to strengthen its connection with customers, stakeholders, and the broader community.

Speaking on the sponsorship, Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, said: “At Stanbic IBTC, we recognise the unifying power of sports and its potential to drive community development. Our continued partnership with the Lagos Polo Club reflects our commitment to not only fostering athletic excellence but also supporting platforms that bring people together to celebrate culture, passion, and shared values.”

This year’s polo season promises to be even more exciting, featuring high-profile tournaments, increased participation, and an elevated experience for attendees. Stanbic IBTC’s sustained support underscores its pivotal role in driving growth and development within Nigeria’s sports and entertainment sectors.

Eric Fajemisin, Executive Director, Corporate and Investment Banking at Stanbic IBTC Bank, remarked: “This season is set to be an extraordinary highlight on the sporting calendar, attracting not only polo enthusiasts but also international participants and spectators. We anticipate thrilling matches that will showcase the incredible talent of the players as they compete in various tournaments. Additionally, attendees will enjoy a variety of engaging activities that illuminate the intricacies of the sport.”

President of the Lagos Polo Club, Mr. Bode Makanjuola, expressed gratitude for Stanbic IBTC’s enduring support: “We are proud to have Stanbic IBTC Bank as a key partner of the Lagos Polo Club for the third consecutive year. Their continued support has elevated this season’s calendar, creating a platform for our players to showcase their talent. This partnership underscores our shared vision of promoting excellence, community development, and the growth of polo in Nigeria.”

Beyond sports, Stanbic IBTC remains steadfast in its commitment to initiatives that enhance the socio-economic well-being of the communities it serves. Through efforts like this, the organisation aims to inspire excellence, strengthen social bonds, and foster sustainable development.