Stakeholders urge Nigeria to harness energy resources for diversification

Key points

Stakeholders have called on Nigeria to leverage its energy and mineral resources to drive economic diversification.

They say the country’s energy transition should prioritise industrialisation, job creation and inclusive development.

NRGI says Nigeria’s resource wealth should be converted into broad-based prosperity.

Host communities urged the government to ensure they benefit from the energy transition.

Main story

Stakeholders have called on Nigeria to harness its abundant energy and mineral resources to accelerate economic diversification, industrialisation and inclusive development through a just energy transition.

The call was made on Monday at the National Dialogue on Nigeria’s Energy Transition, themed “Exploring Energy and Economic Diversification Pathways,” held in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the Country Manager of the Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI), Tengi Okoli, said Nigeria was at a critical stage in its development as rising energy demand coincided with the global shift towards cleaner energy.

She said that despite having more than 200 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves and significant deposits of critical minerals, Nigeria continued to face severe electricity access challenges.

According to Okoli, the country’s natural resources should be deployed to provide affordable electricity, create jobs and stimulate broad-based economic growth.

She said growing global demand for renewable energy technologies and critical minerals presented opportunities for Nigeria to boost exports, industrialisation and employment.

Okoli added that the dialogue was organised to assess progress made since the launch of Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan in 2022 and identify practical reforms needed to strengthen implementation.

Also speaking, NRGI Deputy Director for Africa, Dr Ibrahim Aidara, said the energy transition should be viewed as an economic transformation agenda rather than solely a climate response.

He said Nigeria’s oil, gas, renewable energy resources and critical minerals provided a strong foundation for industrial growth and urged the country to convert its natural resource wealth into productive investments, quality jobs and sustainable economic opportunities.

Representing host communities, Chief Zion Kientei called on policymakers to place resource-producing communities at the centre of the energy transition by investing in alternative livelihoods, skills development and decentralised renewable energy projects.

The issues

Nigeria is pursuing an energy transition aimed at expanding electricity access while reducing emissions and diversifying the economy. Although the country possesses vast reserves of natural gas and critical minerals required for clean energy technologies, stakeholders argue that stronger policies, increased investment and greater community participation are needed to ensure the transition delivers jobs, industrial growth and sustainable development. During the event, NRGI also unveiled a report recommending greater investment in renewable energy, particularly off-grid and small-scale solar, to complement gas and improve electricity access.

What’s being said

“The question before Nigeria is not whether we have resources. The question is how we use those resources to achieve broad-based prosperity.” — Tengi Okoli, NRGI Country Manager

“The energy transition should be viewed as an economic transformation agenda rather than merely a climate response.” — Dr Ibrahim Aidara, NRGI Deputy Director for Africa

What’s next

Stakeholders are expected to submit recommendations from the dialogue to support the implementation of Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan, with a focus on expanding renewable energy, strengthening industrial development and improving governance of the country’s natural resources.

Bottom line

Stakeholders say Nigeria’s energy transition should go beyond climate goals by using the country’s oil, gas and mineral resources to drive industrialisation, create jobs and achieve inclusive economic growth.