Manchester United secure UCL spot with dramatic win over Liverpool

By Boluwatife Oshadiya

Key Points

Manchester United defeat Liverpool 3-2 at Old Trafford

Victory secures UEFA Champions League qualification

Kobbie Mainoo scores decisive late winner

Liverpool stage comeback but fall short

Main Story

Manchester United clinched qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League after a dramatic 3-2 victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford, also completing their first league double over their rivals in a decade.

United started aggressively and were rewarded early when Matheus Cunha struck with a deflected effort after a second attempt, setting the tone for the hosts’ dominance. The lead was extended shortly after, as Benjamin Šeško capitalised on a rebound following a Bruno Fernandes header that ricocheted off goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

Liverpool struggled to impose themselves in the first half, although Cody Gakpo came close with a curling effort that narrowly missed the target. The visitors improved marginally late in the half, but entered the break trailing by two goals.

The second half saw a dramatic shift in momentum. Liverpool capitalised on defensive lapses, first through Dominik Szoboszlai, who carried the ball forward before finishing clinically into the bottom corner.

Moments later, Alexis Mac Allister intercepted a poor pass, setting up Szoboszlai to assist Cody Gakpo for an equaliser into an open net—completing a rapid turnaround.

Despite the setback, United responded with resilience. The decisive moment came when Kobbie Mainoo latched onto a loose clearance on the edge of the box and fired home, sending the Old Trafford crowd into celebration.

Liverpool pushed for a late equaliser, with Gakpo testing goalkeeper Senne Lammens, but United held firm to secure all three points.

What’s Being Said

“This performance reflects our resilience and ambition. Securing Champions League football is a major achievement,” a United source noted post-match.

What’s Next

The result confirms Manchester United’s top-five finish and strengthens managerial prospects for Michael Carrick. Liverpool, despite the defeat, remain in contention for a top-five finish with a six-point advantage and three matches remaining.