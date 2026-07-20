Spain replace Argentina as FIFA world No. 1 after 2026 world cup triumph, Nigeria remains 26th

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | July 20, 2026

Key Points

Spain climbs to the top of the FIFA Men’s World Rankings after defeating Argentina to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Argentina drops to second while France, England and Brazil complete the top five

Nigeria remains 26th globally but falls to fourth in Africa as Egypt moves ahead following its World Cup performance

Main Story

Spain has replaced Argentina as the world’s highest-ranked men’s national football team following its triumph at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to the latest FIFA Men’s World Rankings released on Monday.

La Roja moved to the summit after defeating Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the FIFA World Cup final in New Jersey, with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute. The victory earned Spain 1,995.88 ranking points, enough to overtake the reigning champions and reclaim the No. 1 position in world football.

Argentina, which entered the tournament as the world’s top-ranked team and defending World Cup champion, dropped to second with 1,970.37 points after its defeat in the final despite an impressive campaign that included a semi-final victory over England.

France retained third place with 1,948.97 points, while England consolidated fourth position with 1,922.83 points after defeating France in a high-scoring placement match. Brazil climbed one place to fifth with 1,804.92 points despite suffering a surprise defeat to Norway during the tournament.

For Nigeria, the latest rankings brought mixed fortunes. The Super Eagles retained 26th place globally but slipped from third to fourth in Africa after Egypt’s Round of 16 appearance at the World Cup boosted the Pharaohs above them on the continental rankings.

Morocco strengthened its position as Africa’s highest-ranked nation, climbing to sixth globally after reaching the World Cup quarter-finals. Egypt also gained ground on the continent following its strong tournament showing.

The rankings also reflected one of the biggest surprises of the World Cup, with Norway climbing 12 places to 19th after an outstanding campaign highlighted by a victory over Brazil.

Elsewhere in the top 10, Portugal remained seventh with 1,787.85 points, followed by Belgium in eighth and the Netherlands in ninth. Mexico completed the top 10 after climbing four places to 10th, displacing traditional football powers Germany and Italy.

Germany dropped to 12th in the latest rankings with 1,726.22 points, while Italy slipped to 15th on 1,704.73 points. Colombia climbed to 11th following its strong World Cup performance, with Croatia occupying 13th position.

The remainder of the top 20 is completed by Japan (17th), Senegal (18th), Norway (19th) and Uruguay (20th).

What’s Being Said

Spain’s World Cup-winning campaign was capped by Ferran Torres’ extra-time winner against Argentina in the final, lifting La Roja to the top of the FIFA rankings for the first time since the tournament.

The latest rankings also confirm Morocco’s status as Africa’s highest-ranked men’s national team after its quarter-final finish, while Egypt’s World Cup run lifted the Pharaohs above Nigeria in the continental standings.

What’s Next

FIFA’s next official Men’s World Rankings will be released on October 7, 2026

National teams will begin preparations for upcoming continental competitions and the next FIFA international window

Nigeria will aim to regain its position among Africa’s top three teams during forthcoming international fixtures

The Bottom Line: Spain’s World Cup victory has reshaped the global football hierarchy, ending Argentina’s reign at the top of the FIFA rankings. While Nigeria maintained its global standing, its drop in the African rankings highlights the increasingly competitive race among the continent’s leading football nations, with Morocco and Egypt continuing to make significant gains.