Navy recovers 24,000 litres of suspected stolen crude in Rivers

Key Points

Navy personnel recovered about 24,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil in Bonny, Rivers.

An illegal refining site and two storage pits were discovered during the operation.

The operation also uncovered extensive hoses allegedly intended for crude oil theft.

Navy says the operation disrupted an emerging crude oil theft network.

Main Story

The Nigerian Navy has recovered approximately 24,000 litres of product suspected to be stolen crude oil during an operation in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Director, Naval Information, Capt. Abiodun Folorunsho, disclosed this in an operational report made available on Saturday in Abuja.

Folorunsho said personnel of the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Bonny carried out the operation following credible intelligence about attempts by criminal elements to establish illegal connections to oil infrastructure around the Bethel Community axis.

He said the operation led to the discovery of an illegal refining site, two pits containing approximately 24,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil and extensive hoses believed to have been installed to facilitate crude oil theft.

According to him, the illegal facilities and associated materials were subsequently handled in accordance with extant regulations.

Folorunsho said the operation disrupted an emerging crude oil theft network before it could become fully operational.

He added that the action denied suspected economic saboteurs the infrastructure needed to sustain illicit activities that could cause further economic losses to the country.

The naval spokesman reaffirmed the Navy’s commitment to sustaining intelligence-driven operations under Operation DELTA SENTINEL to dismantle illegal refining infrastructure.

He said the service would continue to combat crude oil theft, protect critical oil and gas assets and safeguard Nigeria’s maritime environment and economic interests.

The Issues

The discovery highlights continued attempts to establish illegal connections to oil infrastructure and operate illicit refining facilities in the Niger Delta. Such activities threaten critical oil assets and can result in economic losses.

What’s Being Said

“The successful operation disrupted an emerging crude oil theft network before it could become fully operational.”

— Capt. Abiodun Folorunsho, Director, Naval Information

What’s Next

The Navy says it will sustain intelligence-driven operations under Operation DELTA SENTINEL to target illegal refining activities, crude oil theft and threats to oil and gas infrastructure.

Bottom Line

The recovery of the suspected stolen crude and the discovery of an illegal refining site demonstrate the Navy’s continued focus on disrupting crude oil theft networks and protecting Nigeria’s critical oil and gas assets.