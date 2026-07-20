Iran confirms receiving proposals to resume U.S. talks

Key points

Iran says it has received proposals from mediators on restarting talks with the United States.

Tehran says it remains committed to diplomacy while maintaining its right to self-defence.

The development comes amid renewed military exchanges between the U.S. and Iran.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says Washington remains open to negotiations.

Main story

Iran says it has received proposals from international mediators aimed at resuming negotiations with the United States amid renewed tensions between the two countries.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei disclosed this on Monday, according to the state news agency IRNA.

Baghaei said the proposals had been conveyed to Tehran through mediators and were under consideration.

He stressed that Iran’s diplomatic efforts would continue alongside the country’s security and defence measures.

“I emphasise once again that the diplomatic apparatus continues to pursue its tasks jointly and in line with the defenders of the homeland in the armed forces,” he said.

The latest diplomatic development comes as military tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to escalate, with the U.S. military reportedly carrying out its ninth consecutive night of strikes on Iranian targets.

Iran has responded with attacks targeting countries hosting U.S. military bases in the region.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated Washington’s willingness to pursue diplomacy.

“We are always open to diplomacy,” Rubio said before departing for a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers.

He added that any agreement would have to be one that both sides were prepared to honour.

“We have tried multiple times with Iran and we’ll continue to try. If that door opens, we will be happy to see it open,” Rubio said.

The issues

The renewed exchange of military action has heightened regional tensions, even as both Tehran and Washington signal that diplomatic channels remain open through international mediators.

What’s being said

“The proposals submitted through mediators have been communicated to us and have been received.” — Esmaeil Baghaei, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman

What’s next

Whether formal negotiations resume will depend on the positions adopted by both countries and the progress made through ongoing mediation efforts.

Bottom line

Despite escalating military tensions, Iran and the United States continue to signal openness to diplomacy, raising the possibility that mediated talks could resume if both sides find common ground.