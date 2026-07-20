FG backs sustainable aviation fuel implementation in Nigeria

Key points

Federal Government pledges policy and regulatory support for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) development.

Nigeria unveils a roadmap and inaugurates a national steering committee to drive SAF implementation.

Stakeholders say SAF could reduce aviation emissions, strengthen energy security and create new industries.

Feasibility studies identify Nigeria as having strong potential for local SAF production.

Main story

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to developing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), pledging to provide the policy direction, regulatory certainty and enabling environment required to support its implementation in Nigeria.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, made the commitment on Monday in Abuja during a high-level meeting on SAF implementation and the inauguration of the National Sustainable Aviation Fuel Steering Committee.

Represented by the Director of Air Transport Management in the ministry, Mohammed Tijani, Keyamo said the initiative marked a major step towards building a resilient, innovative and environmentally sustainable aviation sector.

The meeting also featured the presentation of the Nigeria Sustainable Aviation Fuel Feasibility Study and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO)-supported Sustainable Aviation Fuel Business Implementation Study.

According to the minister, while aviation remains essential for economic growth, trade and connectivity, the sector must also contribute to global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

He described sustainable aviation fuel as one of the most practical pathways to decarbonising aviation while creating new economic opportunities across agriculture, energy and manufacturing.

Keyamo said Nigeria was well positioned to develop a competitive SAF industry because of its abundant biomass resources, including agricultural residues, and its strategic location in Africa.

He said the newly inaugurated steering committee would serve as the national coordination platform for implementing the country’s Sustainable Aviation Fuel Programme by bringing together government agencies, industry operators, academia, development partners and private investors.

The minister also reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to international aviation carbon reduction targets and aligning the country’s aviation sector with global climate objectives.

Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo, described sustainable aviation fuel as both an environmental solution and an economic opportunity capable of driving industrial development, job creation and energy security.

He said the feasibility study, conducted under ICAO’s Capacity Building and Training for Sustainable Aviation Fuels Programme with support from the European Union (EU) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), would provide the foundation for future investments.

Najomo added that the next phase, the Business Implementation Study, would focus on translating the findings into commercially viable projects.

Managing Director of NNPC New Energy Ltd., Haruna Abdurrahman, said the studies would help identify specific investment opportunities as the global SAF market expands.

Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), Dr Omotenioye Majekodunmi, said sustainable aviation fuel aligns with Nigeria’s climate commitments and economic transformation agenda.

She said the council would provide the policy and carbon market framework needed to attract investment and position Nigeria competitively in international carbon markets.

European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, Gautier Mignot, said the EU had supported Nigeria since 2020 in implementing international aviation emissions reduction programmes and strengthening local capacity for SAF development.

He said the feasibility study confirmed Nigeria’s strong potential for local production of sustainable aviation fuel, which could reduce emissions while creating new value chains and improving the country’s competitiveness in global aviation.

The issues

The aviation sector is under increasing pressure to reduce carbon emissions. Sustainable aviation fuel is regarded globally as one of the most viable solutions for decarbonising air transport while supporting industrial development and energy diversification.

What’s being said

“Sustainable aviation fuel presents one of the most practical and impactful pathways towards achieving this objective. It offers an opportunity not only to decarbonise aviation but also to stimulate industrial development, create jobs, strengthen energy security and promote growth across the agricultural, energy and industrial value chains.” — Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development

What’s next

The newly inaugurated steering committee is expected to coordinate implementation of Nigeria’s Sustainable Aviation Fuel Programme, while stakeholders move from feasibility assessments to commercially viable investment projects.

Bottom line

Nigeria is positioning itself to develop a domestic sustainable aviation fuel industry, with government, industry and international partners seeking to leverage the initiative to reduce aviation emissions, attract investment and strengthen the country’s clean energy economy.