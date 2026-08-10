Federal Government considers hydropower integration in flood control projects

Key Points

The Federal Government is considering integrating hydropower generation into future flood control projects.

The proposal is expected to increase the value of flood control infrastructure and create jobs.

The government plans to collaborate with states, the private sector and development partners on flood management.

NIHS said further flooding remains possible in the coming weeks due to expected above-normal rainfall.

Main Story

The Federal Government is considering integrating hydropower generation into flood control projects as part of efforts to improve water management, strengthen flood resilience and create employment opportunities.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Mr Joseph Utsev, disclosed this on Friday after inspecting flood control facilities and flood-affected communities in Lagos State.

Utsev said incorporating hydropower into flood control infrastructure would increase the value of such projects while creating employment through their operation and maintenance.

He said the proposal would be implemented through collaboration between the Federal Government and state governments as part of efforts to strengthen flood resilience across the country.

Utsev said the Federal Government would continue to work with state governments, the private sector and development partners to develop lasting solutions to flooding and improve water infrastructure nationwide.

The Director-General of the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, Mr Umar Mohammed, said the minister’s proposal would be considered as part of ongoing technical plans.

Mohammed said Nigeria could still experience flooding in the coming weeks due to climate change and the above-normal rainfall predicted for the year.

He said climate change continued to affect weather and water systems, making flooding more difficult to predict.

Mohammed recalled that the Federal Government presented the 2026 Annual Flood Outlook in April, warning that higher rainfall this year could lead to increased flooding.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister’s visit followed recent flooding in several parts of Lagos after heavy rainfall.

The flooding submerged roads, damaged homes and disrupted businesses and movement.

During the visit, Utsev inspected major drainage channels, flood control facilities and affected communities to assess the extent of the flooding, evaluate existing infrastructure and identify measures to reduce the impact of future flooding.

He also interacted with Lagos State officials and residents on the challenges caused by the flooding and possible measures for improving flood management in the state.

The Issues

Nigeria continues to face flooding risks linked to heavy rainfall and changing weather patterns. The proposed integration of hydropower would seek to make flood control infrastructure serve an additional purpose while providing opportunities for employment and infrastructure maintenance.

What’s Being Said

“Incorporation of hydropower will create jobs because the infrastructure will require regular maintenance and people will be engaged to manage the facilities.” – Joseph Utsev, Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation

“The Honourable Minister suggested incorporating electricity generation into future flood control projects, and this will form part of the options we are considering.” – Umar Mohammed, Director-General, Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency

What’s Next

The Federal Government and state governments are expected to explore the hydropower proposal as part of future flood control projects. Further flooding also remains possible in the coming weeks as more rainfall is expected.

Bottom Line

The Federal Government is looking to combine flood control with electricity generation as it explores ways to make water infrastructure more productive while improving flood resilience and creating jobs.