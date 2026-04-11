Ibadan to host South West Mega Solar Exhibition as Oyo targets energy independence

Keypoints

The South West Mega Exhibition and Sales Forum on Solar Energy Products is scheduled for Friday, April 24, 2026 , at the University of Ibadan.

is scheduled for , at the University of Ibadan. Oyo State Commissioner for Energy, Prof. Dahud Kehinde Shangodoyin , will headline the event to discuss the state’s roadmap toward uninterrupted electricity .

, will headline the event to discuss the state’s roadmap toward . The forum aims to bridge the gap between solar importers and end-users, offering price concessions to encourage households and businesses to adopt renewable alternatives.

to encourage households and businesses to adopt renewable alternatives. Participating companies will showcase critical components including panels, inverters, and high-capacity batteries, targeting sectors like healthcare, education, and broadcasting.

Main Story

Ibadan is set to become the hub for renewable energy discourse this month as Foresight Corporate Consul hosts the South West Mega Solar Exhibition.

Against the backdrop of a national shift toward off-grid power, the forum will provide a direct marketplace for residents and industrial players in Oyo State to access alternative energy solutions.

Head Consultant Ayodeji Michael Oshodi noted that the event is designed to help households and professional bodies maximize emerging federal initiatives in the renewable sector.

The exhibition comes at a pivotal time for Oyo State’s energy policy. The state government recently unveiled a strategic roadmap to generate and distribute 300 megawatts (MW) of electricity by 2027, leveraging the Electricity Act 2023 which allows states to regulate their own markets.

By bringing together wholesalers and retailers, the forum seeks to lower the entry barrier for solar adoption, which is increasingly seen as the most viable path to sustaining the state’s industrial and commercial productivity.

The Issues

The primary challenge for Oyo State is the massive supply deficit; the state currently receives roughly 182MW from the national grid, far below the 520MW required for robust economic growth. Organizers must solve the problem of high upfront costs for solar technology, which often deters small-scale traders and shop owners. Furthermore, while the government is investing in gas-powered independent power projects, the intermittency of grid power continues to threaten critical infrastructure like hospitals and media houses, making decentralized solar storage a necessity rather than a luxury.

What’s Being Said

“Consistent power supply remains vital for sectors requiring uninterrupted electricity, such as broadcasting and healthcare,” stated the event organizers.

Prof. Dahud Kehinde Shangodoyin has recently emphasized that the state’s energy plan represents a shift from “experimental power” to “structured, scalable solutions.”

has recently emphasized that the state’s energy plan represents a shift from “experimental power” to “structured, scalable solutions.” Ayodeji Michael Oshodi highlighted the role of households in adopting solar to “complement conventional power sources” and reduce the strain on the national grid.

highlighted the role of households in adopting solar to “complement conventional power sources” and reduce the strain on the national grid. Industry analysts suggest that the pledged “price concessions” at the exhibition could accelerate the phase-out of diesel generators among Ibadan’s SMEs.

What’s Next

The 12-megawatt Ibadan Independent Power Gas Project is expected to ramp up in the coming months, serving the State Secretariat and key hospitals.

is expected to ramp up in the coming months, serving the State Secretariat and key hospitals. Following the April 24 exhibition, a surge in residential solar installations is expected across Ibadan as attendees take advantage of discounted rates.

is expected across Ibadan as attendees take advantage of discounted rates. Oyo State is reportedly reviewing proposals from nearly 30 energy investors attracted by the new integrated electricity resource plan (2026–2036).

attracted by the new integrated electricity resource plan (2026–2036). Legislative focus will remain on the Oyo State Electricity Regulatory Commission (OYSERC) as it begins to issue licenses to independent power providers.

Bottom Line

The South West Mega Solar Exhibition is more than a trade show; it is a practical response to Oyo State’s energy shortfall. By aligning government policy with private sector sales, the forum aims to transform solar energy from a niche alternative into a mainstream engine for the state’s economic “Omituntun 2.0” agenda.