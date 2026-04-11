Renaissance boss says renewables won’t displace oil, urges indigenous financing

Keypoints

Tony Attah , MD of Renaissance Africa Energy, asserts that renewable energy is a complement to, not a replacement for, fossil fuels in the global energy mix.

, MD of Renaissance Africa Energy, asserts that renewable energy is a complement to, not a replacement for, fossil fuels in the global energy mix. Speaking at a virtual forum, he emphasized that while solar and batteries are ideal for households, fossil fuels will remain the dominant power source for heavy industries.

will remain the dominant power source for heavy industries. Attah highlighted Renaissance’s successful indigenous acquisition of Shell’s onshore assets as a landmark for local financial creativity.

of Shell’s onshore assets as a landmark for local financial creativity. He called for the development of the African Energy Bank to reduce the continent’s reliance on external financing for energy projects.

Main Story

The leadership of Renaissance Africa Energy has dismissed the notion that the rise of green energy spells the end for the oil and gas industry.

During the second Nigerian Content Academy virtual forum on Friday, Managing Director Tony Attah argued that the two sectors are destined to coexist.

Attah, a veteran of the industry, positioned renewables as a decentralized solution for residential needs while maintaining that large-scale industrialization still requires the high-density energy provided by oil and gas.

Beyond the “renewables vs. fossils” debate, Attah focused on a more systemic issue: financial sovereignty. He revealed that the recent acquisition of Shell’s onshore and shallow water assets by Renaissance, a consortium of five local firms was funded entirely through indigenous capital.

This move was described as transformational, proving that Nigerian firms can execute multi-billion dollar deals without offshore lenders. Attah criticized the current trend where African energy projects are financed by external sources that do not always align with the continent’s developmental goals.

The Issues

The primary challenge facing the African energy transition is the financing gap. Attah noted that Africa’s energy sector is heavily skewed toward external interests because the continent lacks a robust internal banking structure for massive energy projects. To solve the problem of long-term sustainability, African entrepreneurs must look inwards for capital. Furthermore, while he supports solar for homes, the industry must address the scale-up limitations of renewables, which currently lack the capacity to drive the heavy manufacturing and petrochemical sectors that are central to Nigeria’s economic plans.

What’s Being Said

“I am also a fan of renewable energy… but fossils will always be the dominant source of energy to power industries,” stated Tony Attah , MD of Renaissance Africa Energy.

, MD of Renaissance Africa Energy. He commended the NCDMB for instituting the Nigerian Content Intervention Fund, which has enhanced the capacity of local firms to acquire major assets.

for instituting the Nigerian Content Intervention Fund, which has enhanced the capacity of local firms to acquire major assets. Attah described the establishment of the African Energy Bank as a development capable of “unlocking the potentials” of the regional market.

as a development capable of “unlocking the potentials” of the regional market. Industry analysts noted that the Renaissance-Shell deal serves as a blueprint for other indigenous consortia looking to take over divested IOC assets.

What’s Next

African Energy Bank: Stakeholders are expected to accelerate the operationalization of this bank to provide a dedicated funding pool for African oil, gas, and renewable projects.

Stakeholders are expected to accelerate the operationalization of this bank to provide a dedicated funding pool for African oil, gas, and renewable projects. Indigenous Acquisitions: More local consortia are likely to follow the Renaissance model, seeking to acquire onshore assets from other International Oil Companies (IOCs) currently divesting from Nigeria.

More local consortia are likely to follow the Renaissance model, seeking to acquire onshore assets from other International Oil Companies (IOCs) currently divesting from Nigeria. Energy Mix Policy: The Federal Government may refine its “Energy Transition Plan” to more explicitly integrate fossil fuels as a long-term industrial baseline alongside rapid solar expansion for residential areas.

Bottom Line

Tony Attah’s message is clear: the future of African energy must be indigenous. Whether it is oil or solar, the continent’s ability to fund its own projects and balance its energy mix will determine its industrial independence in the decades to come.