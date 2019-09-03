South Africa’s High Commissioner to Nigeria Denies Reports of Xenophobic Attacks

South Africa’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Bobby Monroe, has denied reports of Xenophobic attacks in his country.

Monroe denied that the attacks in South Africa are xenophobic and targeted at Nigerians.

The Commissioner made the comments at a media briefing with Nigeria’s foreign affairs ministry headed by Geoffery Onyeama.

He described the attacks as ‘sporadic acts of violence’ adding that businesses belonging to other South Africans were also affected in the violence.

The Federal Government had earlier on Monday summoned South Africa over the recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Onyeama summoned the South African envoy after the recent xenophobic attacks.

