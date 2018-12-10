Sony Music, Rhapsody International Partner to Launch Streaming Service in Japan

Sony Music Entertainment Japan (SMEJ) is partnering with Rhapsody International to launch what is being slated as the first on-demand, high resolution music streaming service in Japan.

The new service is called Mora Qualitas, which will be powered by Rhapsody’s Napster platform, including all its systems, tools and APIs.

Although SMEJ contributes to the overall Sony Corp music division, it is run separately from Sony Music Entertainment – headed up by CEO Rob Stringer in New York.

A subscription to Mora Qualitas will cost 1,980 Yen a month for lossless FLAC (Free Lossless Audio Codec) streaming at a standard of 24-bit/44.1-96khz (Hi-Resolution)/ 16-bit/44.1khz (CD quality).

Mora Qualitas is available for Windows and Macintosh desktop users initially, with other platforms to follow.

“We are committed to accelerating the growth of streaming on a global scale by helping new services like Mora Qualitas launch quickly as well as enhancing existing services.”

Shigeki Tanaka, Senior Vice President of Sony Music Entertainment Japan, added: “There is a lot of momentum happening in streaming and it’s going to keep getting better for consumers and artists with the introduction of mora qualitas, our new global on-demand audio service.

“Napster’s deep expertise in high resolution audio streaming and industry experience made them the clear choice to partner with us in launching Japan’s new premier service.”