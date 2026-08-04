Lagos ready to host 2026 CAF Awards, says Sanwo-Olu

Key points

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu says the state is fully prepared to host the 2026 CAF Awards.

A five-member Confederation of African Football (CAF) delegation inspected the National Theatre in Lagos, the proposed venue for the awards ceremony.

The inspection forms part of Nigeria’s preparations to host the 48th CAF Ordinary General Assembly and the annual CAF Awards.

Abuja will host the CAF General Assembly on November 21, 2026, while Lagos will stage the CAF Awards ceremony.

President Bola Tinubu approved Nigeria’s hosting of both events following a request from CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe.

Main Story

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reaffirmed the state’s readiness to host the 2026 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards, following an inspection of the designated venue by a CAF delegation.

The five-member CAF team visited the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts, popularly known as the National Theatre, on Monday to assess facilities ahead of the prestigious continental football awards ceremony.

The delegation, which arrived in Nigeria last Thursday, is also evaluating facilities proposed by the country to host the 48th CAF Ordinary General Assembly and the annual CAF Awards.

Leading the inspection team was CAF’s Head of Safety and Security, Dr Christian Emeruwa, alongside Mohammed Bakeer (Technology), Inas Ahmed (Travel and Accommodation), Salah Mostafa (Transport) and Hervé Dassoundo (Branding).

The delegation was received by officials of the Lagos State Sports Commission, led by its Director-General, Lekan Fatodu, who accompanied the team during the inspection of the National Theatre.

Reacting after the exercise, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the state government remains committed to delivering a world-class event that reflects Lagos’ capacity to host major international sporting occasions.

He noted that feedback from the CAF delegation would help fine-tune preparations, stressing that every aspect of the event was receiving careful attention.

Nigeria has hosted the CAF Awards on four previous occasions, with Lagos staging the most recent edition in January 2015.

While Abuja will host the CAF Ordinary General Assembly on November 21, 2026, Lagos will host the awards ceremony recognising Africa’s outstanding footballers, coaches, administrators and other contributors to the game.

Before arriving in Lagos, the CAF delegation inspected facilities at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, and the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

The inspection tour is being coordinated by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), whose delegation includes Dr Ademola Olajire, Alizor Chuks, Barnabas Joro, Emmanuel Ayanbunmi and Tasiu Riskuwa Shehu.

Nigeria secured the hosting rights for both CAF events after President Bola Tinubu approved the request made by CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe during the Africa Summit held in Nairobi, Kenya, two months ago.

The Issues

Successful hosting of the CAF Awards requires world-class venue preparation, security, transportation and hospitality services.

The event presents an opportunity for Nigeria to strengthen its reputation as a destination for major international sporting events.

Effective coordination among federal and state agencies, CAF and the Nigeria Football Federation will be critical to delivering a seamless tournament experience.

Hosting the awards could boost tourism, hospitality, business activities and international visibility for Lagos and Nigeria.

What’s Being Said

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State

“We guided them through the venue and gathered their feedback. Hosting an event of this scale means every single detail counts and our team is working hard behind the scenes to make sure we get it right.”

“Lagos is ready and we look forward to putting on a brilliant show for African football.”

What’s Next

CAF is expected to conclude its inspection of Nigeria’s proposed venues before making final preparations for the 48th Ordinary General Assembly and the 2026 CAF Awards.

Lagos State and the Nigeria Football Federation will continue working with CAF to address any recommendations from the inspection team ahead of the awards ceremony, while Abuja prepares to host the General Assembly in November.

Bottom Line

Lagos has intensified preparations to host the 2026 CAF Awards, with the state’s leadership expressing confidence in its readiness. If successfully delivered, the event will reinforce Nigeria’s standing as a capable host of major continental football events while showcasing Lagos as a premier destination for sports and entertainment.