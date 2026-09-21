TCN repairs four vandalised towers on Rivers transmission line

KEY POINTS

• TCN is rehabilitating four towers damaged on the Afam IPP Elelenwo 132KV transmission line in Rivers State.

• The affected towers had their structural members removed and taken away.

• TCN said the incident was the fifth vandalism attack recorded on the line in recent times.

MAIN STORY

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has commenced rehabilitation of four transmission towers vandalised on the Afam IPP Elelenwo 132KV Double Circuit line in Rivers State.

TCN management disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday.

The company said its lines engineers in the Port Harcourt Region discovered the damage on Aug. 6 during an inspection of the transmission line.

According to TCN, Towers T50, T51, T52 and T53 were affected after their structural members were removed and taken away.

The company said the incident was the fifth vandalism attack on the same transmission line in recent times, highlighting the repeated damage to infrastructure along the route.

TCN said rehabilitation work was ongoing to restore the affected towers and maintain the integrity of the transmission line.

THE ISSUES

Repeated vandalism of transmission infrastructure creates additional repair requirements for TCN and can disrupt the reliability of electricity transmission. The removal of tower members compromises the structural integrity of transmission facilities and requires physical rehabilitation before affected infrastructure can safely continue operating. The frequency of attacks on the same transmission line also raises concerns about protecting critical electricity infrastructure from further damage.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“As rehabilitation work progresses, we enjoin all stakeholders to join hands to curb the menace that is threatening the stability of the national grid.” – TCN

WHAT’S NEXT

TCN will continue rehabilitation of the four affected towers while urging stakeholders to support efforts to prevent further vandalism of transmission infrastructure.

BOTTOM LINE

TCN is repairing four towers vandalised on the Afam IPP Elelenwo transmission line in Rivers. The company said the attack was the fifth recorded on the line in recent times.