Shettima Endorses India’s Smart Class Technology For Nigerian Schools

Vice President Kashim Shettima has endorsed a proposal by Schoolnet India Limited and Learnet Skills Limited to introduce their KYAN smart class technology in Nigerian schools.

The Vice President described the innovation as a potentially transformative tool for basic education if adapted to local needs. Hosting a delegation from the Indian firms at the State House in Abuja, Senator Shettima said the “school in a box” solution, which uses interactive smart boards, digital learning content, and AI-enabled teaching aids, could strengthen teaching and learning across Nigeria’s primary and secondary schools.

Vice President Shettima, who previously deployed the KYAN system as governor of Borno State, said the technology’s ruggedness and versatility make it suitable for classrooms, especially in underserved communities. He noted that one device can serve up to seventy students and urged the companies to adapt the system to the Nigerian curriculum.

“The beauty of KYAN is that it is a very rugged machine. You can use one card to teach seventy students. I am more interested in a package for primary and secondary schools tailored to our local curriculum,” Shettima said, according to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha.

The Vice President encouraged the firms to collaborate directly with federal officials to design a version suitable for Nigeria, including local content integration and alignment with national education standards. He highlighted the progress states such as Edo and Enugu have made in smart school development and emphasised that harmonising these efforts with KYAN would benefit schools nationwide.

Mr R. C. M. Reddy, Managing Director and CEO of Schoolnet India Limited, said the company was inspired by Nigeria’s commitment to digital learning. He described KYAN as an all-in-one solution capable of functioning in low-connectivity environments. The system features an integrated projector, computer, and camera and converts any wall into a smart board. It comes preloaded with digital content for grades one to ten, allowing teaching to continue even where internet access is limited.

Reddy added that teachers in Borno State were trained to use the system under Shettima’s leadership. He explained that KYAN improves teacher capacity and classroom performance, noting that with proper use, a teacher can progress from good to star-level effectiveness.

He assured the Vice President that Schoolnet would work closely with Nigerian education authorities to develop an integrated solution suitable for all learning environments, from urban classrooms to remote villages.

Shettima reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to expanding digital literacy and deploying technology to bridge learning gaps nationwide.