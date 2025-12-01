FG, ASUU Resume Negotiations As Government Tables 40% Salary Adjustment Proposal

Fresh indications from Abuja show that the Federal Government has offered a 40 per cent salary increase to members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), according to senior officials close to the ongoing discussions.

The offer is expected to form part of the agenda as ASUU prepares to recommence formal negotiations with the government delegation led by former Head of Service, Yayale Ahmed.

Sources confirmed that the union’s National Executive Council (NEC), which convened in Abuja on Sunday, reached a collective position that ASUU must return to the negotiation table. Delegates from various chapters are now expected to relay the outcome of the meeting to their members across the country.

A NEC participant, who declined to be identified due to rules restricting public commentary during the negotiation process, said the union had agreed to continue talks with the government.

“They have come forward with a proposal of a 40 per cent salary adjustment. Our branch officials will brief their campuses accordingly. Negotiations will continue next week,” the source disclosed.

The expiration of ASUU’s one-month ultimatum to the Federal Government last Saturday heightened anxiety within public universities, raising fears of an imminent industrial action.

In a bid to prevent a nationwide shutdown of campuses, government officials met with ASUU executives on Monday in Abuja. The engagement extended into Tuesday, but both parties maintained strict confidentiality due to established negotiation protocols.

ASUU had accused the government of displaying a “lackadaisical” approach to issues affecting university workers, warning that it would embark on a comprehensive strike if measures were not taken to address longstanding concerns.

Among the key issues on the table are the implementation of the 2009 ASUU-FG agreement, unpaid salary arrears, pending earned academic allowances, and the release of funds earmarked for the revitalisation of public universities.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa—who is currently abroad—recently insisted that the government has substantially addressed the union’s demands. Two weeks ago, he reiterated to State House correspondents President Bola Tinubu’s directive that public universities must not drift into another crisis.

“The President has been clear: he does not want ASUU to embark on another strike. We are doing everything within our power to ensure students remain in school. The last six-day strike was avoidable. We have met almost all their requirements and have returned to the dialogue process. We will settle this,” Alausa said.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has pledged support for ASUU, stating that it will intervene if the government fails to honour its commitments to academic workers.