Senate Signals Readiness To Approve Police Pension Exit Bill

The Senate says it may pass the Pension Reform Amendment Bill that will allow police personnel to exit the contributory pension scheme.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio gave the indication in Abuja during a meeting with retired police officers under the Police Retired Officers’ Forum. The retirees have been holding peaceful demonstrations at the National Assembly for several weeks.

Akpabio said all other security agencies have already exited the contributory pension scheme. He said there is no reason for police retirees to remain under the arrangement.

He acknowledged the role of retired police officers in internal security. He said the National Assembly will work to address their concerns.

The House of Representatives had earlier passed the amendment bill and sent it to the Senate for concurrence. The action followed agitation by retired officers led by the National Coordinator of the forum, Chief Superintendent of Police Raphael Irowainu.

Akpabio told the retirees that the Senate will remove all obstacles to the bill. He said the aim is to ensure police retirees receive benefits similar to those of other security personnel.

Lawmakers at the meeting said the Senate may consider the bill during Tuesday’s plenary session. They said the retired officers may be invited to attend the sitting.

The development followed an earlier incident in which the retirees were denied entry into the National Assembly Complex. They were later admitted after the spokesman of the House of Representatives, Akin Rotimi, addressed them.

Rotimi said the retirees served the country for decades and should receive improved pension and gratuity. He said the current payments have created hardship for many of them.

He assured the group that the House will support the Senate in completing the concurrence process. He said the National Assembly will transmit the bill to the President once the process is completed.

Rotimi apologised for delays in addressing the retirees. He asked them to return to their states and said the National Assembly will fast-track work on the bill.