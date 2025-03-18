Shettima Advocates Blue Economy for Sustainable Development

Vice President Kashim Shettima has emphasised the importance of sustainable development by preserving oceans and marine resources, highlighting the vast potential of the blue economy for economic growth, innovation, and environmental conservation.

Shettima made this known yesterday at the inauguration of the Senior Executive Course (SEC) 47 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru, Jos, Plateau State. A total of 98 nominees were inducted into the 10-month intensive programme.

Represented by the Plateau State Deputy Governor, Ngo Josephine Piyo, the Vice President stressed that harnessing marine resources responsibly and sustainably could create new opportunities for economic prosperity while protecting the health of marine ecosystems.

“As scholars and policymakers, it is our collective responsibility to explore the complexities of the blue economy, understand its challenges and opportunities, and develop strategies that promote inclusive and sustainable growth,” Shettima said.

He added, “Through research, dialogue, and collaboration, we can unlock the full potential of our oceans and secure a prosperous future for generations to come.”

Shettima noted that the induction marked the beginning of a rigorous academic journey, encouraging the participants to approach their studies with curiosity, passion, and a sense of purpose.

“It is a testament to our nation’s commitment to excellence and dedication to shaping a better Nigeria through knowledge and expertise. Let us engage in meaningful discussions and strive for innovative solutions that will drive positive change in our country,” he stated.

In his welcome address, the Director-General of NIPSS, Prof. Ayo Omotayo, recalled that the institute was established in 1979 to enhance the strategic capacity of senior military personnel, civil servants, and members of non-governmental organisations (NGOs). He assured that the institute would continue to provide policy recommendations aimed at driving national growth and development.

The Chief Judge of Plateau State, Justice David Mann, administered the oath of office to the 98 nominees, formally admitting them into the programme. This follows the recent graduation of the SEC 46 class, who have now earned the title of “mni” fromthe institute.